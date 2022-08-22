LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO