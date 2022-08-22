Week 4 of the Premier League is finally here. Find out how to watch all of the EPL action on the field. The EPL heads into Week 4 with a big-time matchup between Arsenal and Fulham. First-place Arsenal, who are the only team to win all 3 matches thus far, welcome Fulham to Emirates Stadium in what should be an exciting contest. In their last 5 meetings, Arsenal leads 4-0-1 with their last game ending in a draw in April of 2021. Fulham is coming off their first victory of the season after defeating Brentford, 3-2, thanks to Aleksandar Mitrović's 90th-minute game-winner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO