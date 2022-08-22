ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas living legend turns 100 years old, and Clark County declared August 25 as “Gloria Dea Day” to commemorate the birthday of a century. The occasion was attended by David Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State College looks to change its name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer. NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online. As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Las Vegas Valley#Southern Nevada#Free Entry#Snoa#Utc Popular
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

UNLV scientists on cutting edge of energy transmission research

Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit have announced they will open a “Nutcracker” experience in Las Vegas this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” will open this winter at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy