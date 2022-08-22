Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas living legend turns 100 years old, and Clark County declared August 25 as “Gloria Dea Day” to commemorate the birthday of a century. The occasion was attended by David Copperfield, Teller of Penn and Teller, and other headliners and bigwigs across the Las Vegas magic community at the Westgate Resort and Casino.
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new way to crack down on water usage and water waste in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Valley Water District (LVVWD) is rolling out new technology that keeps a closer eye on how much water people are using in their yards. It’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State College looks to change its name
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State College is looking to change it’s name next summer. NSC hopes to become “Nevada State University,” according to a Nevada System of Higher Education agenda posted online. As part of the proposal, NSHE will evaluate the definitions of “community college,”...
Fox5 KVVU
This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property. According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
news3lv.com
Unruly passenger arrested at Harry Reid Airport
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman was arrested over at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday after refusing to leave a jet bridge. According to the arrest report, Daryn Diaz was denied to fly on Southwest because she was too intoxicated. She was already on the plane when a...
Fox5 KVVU
Numbers show catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New figures of reported catalytic converter thefts from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a big jump in thefts from before the Covid pandemic to now. Here are the number of reported catalytic converter thefts, year-to-date, from January until August. 2017- 4 2018- 5.
Fox5 KVVU
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Two Las Vegas locals win a total nearing $80k at Rampart Casino
An official for Rampart Casino said that two Las Vegas locals won jackpots that totaled close to $80,000 one August weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV scientists on cutting edge of energy transmission research
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit have announced they will open a “Nutcracker” experience in Las Vegas this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” will open this winter at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals.
Rebranding: 'Bally's' name removed from historic Vegas Strip hotel
The transformation of Bally's hotel-casino to Horseshoe Las Vegas reached a new milestone with the removal of "Bally's" lettering from the outside of the historic resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
KDWN
Weirdest Weather Events That’ve Happened In Las Vegas, Clark County
This year, Las Vegas has seen its most intense monsoon season in over a decade. According to the National Weather Service, we haven’t received over an inch of rainfall since 2015. This year, Las Vegas received 1.28 inches of rainfall. And this abnormal weather has come with some dire consequences.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
