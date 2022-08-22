Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig
Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout. The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.
Jaimie Branch, jazz composer and trumpeter, dies aged 39
Jaimie Branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, has died aged 39. International Anthem, the progressive Chicago label that released her music, confirmed that she died on 22 August at her home in Brooklyn, New York. No cause of death was shared. “Jaimie was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and...
NME
Yungblud to play new songs in “stripped back” livestream
Yungblud has announced an exclusive livestream to showcase some “raw” versions of songs from his forthcoming album. Posting the news on Twitter, Yungblud wrote: “imma do an exclusive livestream tonight to share some stripped back raw as fuck versions of brand new tracks from the album for the first time. chewn in at 6pm PT tonight!”
NME
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Billboard
Lil Wayne’s Young Money Names Karen Civil General Manager/EVP
Karen Civil has been named general manager/executive vp of Young Money Entertainment, Billboard can confirm. “We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in,” Lil Wayne said. “We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster & talent.”
NME
Listen to The Cure’s 1990 demo of ‘Cut’ from their upcoming ‘Wish’ reissue
The Cure have released a 1990 demo of ‘Cut’ from their forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Wish’ – listen below. Announced last month, the special deluxe edition of the band’s ninth studio album will arrive on October 7 via UMC/Fiction/Polydor. It’ll include 24 previously-unreleased...
NME
Madonna’s daughter shares first single as Lolahol, ‘Lock&Key’
Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon, has shared her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the artist name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and dancer’s debut single arrived on Chemical X, the label owned by New York experimental pop artist Alexandra Drewchin, aka Eartheater. Drewchin also co-wrote and co-produced the song alongside Leon, Kiri Stensby (aka Hara Kiri) and Samuel Burgess.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
NME
The National joined by Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for ‘Weird Goodbyes’ at All Points East
The National returned to London last night (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – watch them perform new single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes‘ Robin Pecknold below. ‘Weird Goodbyes’ was released last week and features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon on vocals. While introducing Pecknold,...
NME
Fever 333 on becoming pals with heroes Deftones and their “genre-defining” new album
Fever 333‘s Jason Butler caught up with NME backstage at , telling us about befriending his heroes Deftones and what to expect from the band’s “genre-defining” upcoming album. Watch our video interview with Butler above. Last night (Friday August 26), the band performed a blistering headline...
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Posts Heartbreaking Message About Mother’s Death
Metro Boomin has opened up about the loss of his mother since her unexpected death in June. The Grammy-winning producer had previously hosted a memorial service honoring his late mother Leslie Wayne on June 18. While maintaining a low profile in the weeks since the service, Metro took to his Instagram Story to say he’s not doing so great.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Five things to get excited about for Notting Hill Carnival 2022
It’s back: west London’s superior outdoor bash is coming back to the streets of Notting Hill, three years after its IRL hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. For British people of Caribbean heritage, Notting Hill carnival is the Mecca of the whole culture. With the rich history of west London’s Caribbean community coming together after monstrous attacks from Teddy Boys and other racist groups in the past, Notting Hill Carnival highlights our story. And now it is a pop cultural phenomenon. Let NME’s resident Carnival fanatic tell you where to go for this year’s comeback.
NME
Listen to Headie One’s intense new single ‘Illegal’
Headie One has shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Illegal’ below. The track is the latest of a number of tracks the rapper has been sharing throughout 2022. Back in May, he shared the track ‘Came In The Scene’, before following it up later that month with ’22 Carats’, a collaboration with French rapper Gazo.
NME
Watch Arlo Parks cover Julia Jacklin’s ‘Good Guy’
Arlo Parks has covered Julia Jacklin‘s ‘Good Guy’ for Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. Parks’ take on Jacklin’s 2019 ‘Crushing’ cut – filmed while she was in the country for a tour that included Gang of Youths‘ A More Perfect Union festival – stays relatively faithful to the original, filling it out with warm synths.
NME
IVE elevate their chic charisma with glorious nu-disco on latest single ‘After LIKE’
Few have dominated the K-pop stratosphere in their first year as IVE have. Having made their official debut in November last year with ‘Eleven’ and maintaining immense momentum with the atmospheric luxury of ‘Love Dive’, they’ve essentially skyrocketed to unmistakable stardom; every song they’ve put out so far has been a hit.
NME
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
NME
Elton John on helping Britney Spears return to music: “There’s a lot of fear there”
Elton John has recalled how he helped Britney Spears overcome her “fear” of returning with new music following a six-year hiatus. The pair have teamed up for the new single ‘Hold Me Closer’, a reimagining of John’s 1971 classic track ‘Tiny Dancer’. Arriving today (August 26), it marks the first material from Spears since her 2016 album ‘Glory’ (an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, came out in late 2020).
NME
UK singing teacher left “gobsmacked” after Billie Eilish TikTok duet
A British singing teacher has said that he was “gobsmacked” when Billie Eilish duetted with his TikTok tutorial to one of her songs. Sheridan Coldstream, who is from Buckinghamshire, posted a video on TikTok of himself playing piano and providing singing instructions for Eilish’s song ‘Listen Before I Go’ to help clients on his Total Vocal programme.
NME
Greentea Peng details new mixtape ‘Greenzone 108’
Greentea Peng has shared details of a new mixtape, ‘Greenzone 108’, which is set to be released next month. The news comes a week after the artist returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’, which has now been given an official video alongside the mixtape’s announcement.
Comments / 0