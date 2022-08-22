Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
New York Wants People To Show ID For This Pumpkin Pie Staple
The state is cracking down on the sale of a popular dairy product, with purchase now limited to those who are 21 and older.
