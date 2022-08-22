Read full article on original website
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
Eight new pieces of art on display as part of the Iowa City Sculptors Showcase
This annual public art program gives Iowa sculptors the opportunity to showcase their work around the Iowa City community. The City of Iowa City’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) selects sculptures based on submissions to be put on display for a year. In 2022, there are eight locations scattered...
Auditor Sand announces the Auditor of State Seal's name
Des Moines — State Auditor Rob Sand announced the name of the watchdog featured on the Auditor of State Seal in honor of International Dog Day Friday afternoon. The Auditor of State Office (AOS) serves as the taxpayers’ watchdog. But, the dog featured on the AOS Seal has...
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
State Fair Straw Poll shows strengthening GOP in Iowa
Des Moines — The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll results showed increased strength in GOP than in 2016 and 2018 Friday night. The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll conducted by the Secretary of State's Office showed that Republicans swept the field. Senator Chuck Grassley was the favorite choice in...
Two-a-Days: Lisbon continues legacy of athletic dominance
LISBON, Iowa — The Lisbon football team is coming off of a second-round playoff appearance in 2021. And the school dominance for the Lions has built sustained success within the school.
UNI soccer plays to scoreless tie as Dickenson chases coaching record
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw against Omaha on Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-0-1 this season. Head coach Bruce Dickenson remains in a first place tie with James Price for the most coaching wins in Panther history. One more win will give Dickenson the all time record.
City Council officially approves Cedar Rapids SRO contract
The Cedar Rapids City Council officially approved the plan to reduce the number of school resource officers (SROs) to five. On Tuesday night, the council approved the plan in the consent agenda of the council meeting. In July, the school board approved the plan to keep SROs at Kennedy, Jefferson,...
Cedar Rapids firefighters train with mobile training lab
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Firefighters underwent special training throughout the day Wednesday at the fire station on 1st Avenue. Situation in Motion or SIM-IA is a mobile education program from the University of Iowa to train emergency health care workers hands on skills that could prepare them for trauma and unexpected situations. Brian Rechkemmer, the SIM-IA coordinator, said the simulators have been around for a few years, but update when there is new technology.
Food pantries seeing increased demand since change to SNAP benefits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Some Iowa food pantries say they're struggling to keep food on their shelves ever since SNAP benefits went back to normal on April 1st. People had been getting more money during the pandemic, but that extra help is gone now. Plus, food...
Gov. Reynolds responds to Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds criticized President Joe Biden's new plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for many Americans. The plan would cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000. Recipients of Pell Grants, reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, would get $20,000 in loan debt forgiveness.
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
Kennedy wins on opening night for second straight victory over Trojans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #8 Kennedy football team came away with an opening night win on Thursday evening, beating Iowa City West 28-19. It's the first time in at least a decade that the Cougars have won two straight against West. Kennedy won last year's matchup 27-20.
New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building
Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
Waterloo's VCAT seizes 700th gun from city streets
The Waterloo Police department announced on Wednesday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) surpassed a significant milestone this week. The VCAT has now seized more than 700 guns, since its inception in August of 2009. The VCAT Unit is currently under the Detective Bureau of the Waterloo Police Department. The...
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
Iowa City Police need your help to find suspect in convenience store assault
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault at 5:18am. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. Police say after getting upset inside the...
