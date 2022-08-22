Read full article on original website
City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
Cedar Rapids firefighters train with mobile training lab
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Firefighters underwent special training throughout the day Wednesday at the fire station on 1st Avenue. Situation in Motion or SIM-IA is a mobile education program from the University of Iowa to train emergency health care workers hands on skills that could prepare them for trauma and unexpected situations. Brian Rechkemmer, the SIM-IA coordinator, said the simulators have been around for a few years, but update when there is new technology.
Downtown Cedar Rapids prepares for BlOCKtoberfest
Cedar Rapids — Thursday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group invited residents to attend BLOCKtoberfest in downtown Cedar Rapids. BLOCKtoberfest is a one of a kind event in downtown Cedar Rapids!. Over 2,000 people have responded to the event's Facebook Event so...
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
Market After Dark returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 27, traffic impacts downtown
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will be holding Market After Dark this Saturday, August 27, 2022. The market will run from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This year, the following streets will be utilized for the event:. 2nd Avenue SE from...
City Council officially approves Cedar Rapids SRO contract
The Cedar Rapids City Council officially approved the plan to reduce the number of school resource officers (SROs) to five. On Tuesday night, the council approved the plan in the consent agenda of the council meeting. In July, the school board approved the plan to keep SROs at Kennedy, Jefferson,...
CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
Johnson County Direct Assistance Program funds all eligible applicants
Johnson County, Iowa – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to fund all eligible Direct Assistance Program applicants, including those who reside outside of the municipal corporate boundaries of the City of Iowa City and were not originally selected for program benefits. Johnson County...
Eight new pieces of art on display as part of the Iowa City Sculptors Showcase
This annual public art program gives Iowa sculptors the opportunity to showcase their work around the Iowa City community. The City of Iowa City’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) selects sculptures based on submissions to be put on display for a year. In 2022, there are eight locations scattered...
New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building
Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
Linn County crash leaves one injured
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
Applicants sought for a vacancy on the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission
The Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) has one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2023. The TRC was tasked by the City Council to collect evidence of discrimination and racial injustice; provide forums and creative opportunities for those traumatized by racial injustice to share their experiences; and provide opportunities for reconciliation.
Iowa City Police arrest two, believe Kum & Go employee conspired to stage robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people have been arrested in the case of a robbery at a gas station in Iowa City and police believe an employee was involved. Iowa City Police have been investigating the robbery that was reported at the Kum & Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard on August 23rd around 1 am.
Iowa City Police need your help to find suspect in convenience store assault
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault at 5:18am. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. Police say after getting upset inside the...
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
