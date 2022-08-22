ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man wanted in February Hilltop homicide arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in a deadly Hilltop shooting in February was taken into custody Wednesday. Josiah Herring, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Damiere Thornton, 19, on Feb. 23. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 300...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Grant Medical Center#Violent Crime
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Whitehall police honor fallen Officer Terry McDowell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Division of Police paid tribute Wednesday to fallen Officer Terry McDowell 21 years after he died in the line of duty. The tribute included remarks from McDowell's family and an honor guard. There was also a groundbreaking for a new police station expansion...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy