Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Columbus investigators searching for suspect who stole, crashed utility truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are searching for an individual who stole a utility truck and crashed it the next day into a Columbus business. Police said a suspect stole a utility truck on August 4 along Hibernia Drive. The next day, the suspect crashed the truck into a business along Silver Drive.
WSYX ABC6
Stolen cars and gunfire, more crimes involving young people reported across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have covered many cases with teens involved in crimes, often involving stolen cars across Central Ohio. A stolen Hyundai versus dump truck sent multiple teens to this hospital earlier this month. Earlier this week, a mother told police teens stole her car on the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
WSYX ABC6
Man wanted in February Hilltop homicide arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in a deadly Hilltop shooting in February was taken into custody Wednesday. Josiah Herring, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Damiere Thornton, 19, on Feb. 23. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 300...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
WSYX ABC6
Man trying to buy car beaten, robbed in northwest Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man looking to buy a car on the northwest side was beaten and robbed. Police said on July 24, the victim was meeting with a potential seller of a car using an online app. The victim was looking at the car...
WSYX ABC6
Grand jury declines to indict Columbus police officer in fatal shooting of robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Monday not to indict Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller in the 2020 shooting death of robbery suspect Joshua Brown, 35. On Jan. 25, 2020, officers responded to a Bob Evans restaurant at 1445 Olentangy River Road on a report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
WSYX ABC6
Delaware County man accused of killing his wife found not guilty on all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matheau Moore, who was charged with killing his wife, Emily Noble, has been found not guilty on all charges. Moore was accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to look like a suicide. The Delaware County Common Pleas Clerk confirmed Moore was found...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distributing and possessing bulk amount of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man was sentenced on Friday to 121 months in prison for distributing and possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine. Levi Philips, 25, was sentenced for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than 750 grams of methamphetamine, the Department of Justice said. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: 21-year-old serving as Black Hawk crew chief 15 years after coming to US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Sgt. Tyler He has chosen a life of service after coming to the United States only 15 years ago. “I’m an immigrant, so I came here when I was 6 years old,” Sgt. He said. A 911...
WSYX ABC6
Groveport Madison Schools meets with first responders after shots fired at football game
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board held a special meeting Wednesday with police and other first responders to address shots that were fired outside the school's football game Friday night. During the meeting, police showed photos and videos from the night shots were fired. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police honor fallen Officer Terry McDowell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Division of Police paid tribute Wednesday to fallen Officer Terry McDowell 21 years after he died in the line of duty. The tribute included remarks from McDowell's family and an honor guard. There was also a groundbreaking for a new police station expansion...
WSYX ABC6
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
WSYX ABC6
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Circleville made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say a three-bedroom home on their small residential street that was destroyed by fire last year remains a severe hazard for them. "I watch you guys on TV, and you always...
WSYX ABC6
End of summer safety reminders ahead of Labor Day
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Marking the unofficial end of the summer make sure you stay safe for your last road trip before the pools close for the season! Doctor Luca Delatore from The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders for families to keep in mind.
Comments / 0