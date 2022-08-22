Read full article on original website
Related
Israel Adesanya Reveals The Lowest Point In His MMA Career So Far – “The Fans Turned On Me”
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has had quite the career so far in mixed martial arts; however, it’s not been all rainbows and butterflies. ‘Stylebender’ is currently preparing for his sixth title defense against his old rival Alex Pereira later this year at UFC 281. On his personal YouTube channel, “FREESTYLEBENDER,” he revealed the lowest point of his MMA career thus far, and spoiler alert, it’s not his only MMA loss.
Johnson Claims Flyweight Belt With Stunning Knockout of Moraes
'Mighty Mouse' avenges his previous loss to 'Mikinho' with a stellar performance at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Nate Diaz Makes USADA Wait Around While He Smokes Marijuana In Front Of Them
Nate Diaz and weed smoking seem to go hand in hand, but in front of USADA?. There have been many strange stories told by UFC fighters about their encounters with the U.S Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) but Nate Diaz may take the cake. The USADA was put in place by the UFC to perform random drug testing on athletes both in and out of competition. Often USADA agents will arrive at a fighter’s house, gym, or anywhere really, unannounced and must take either blood or urine. On Friday one of these agents was met with a surprise when he paid Nate Diaz a visit.
Jon Jones Throws Shade At Khabib Nurmagomedov Again By Comparing UFC Legacies
Jon Jones wants to make sure it’s crystal clear that his legacy is superior to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s. The former UFC light heavyweight king took to Twitter to post an infographic comparing his tenure in the promotion with Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 as an undefeated lightweight...
RELATED PEOPLE
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Islam Makhachev Will ‘Get Through’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov recently spoke about the upcoming lightweight championship bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4 ranked contender Islam Makhachev. On October 22nd, the two fighters will headline UFC 280 to crown a new lightweight champion after the title was vacated at UFC 274...
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz
Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
Mike Perry Says ‘Screw You, Jake Paul’; Throws Down a Challenge to the Social Media Star
‘Platinum’ Mike Perry is coming off the success of winning his second appearance inside the BKFC squared circle. At BKFC 27 in London, Perry faced Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a unique crossover bout. After five rounds, the fight was ruled a majority draw requiring them to go to a sudden death sixth-round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’
Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC
BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
Sean Strickland Runs A Training With Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, And Chris Curtis, Says Chimaev Goes Too Hard
Sean Strickland ran a training session with some of the best fighters in the UFC. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland can sometimes rub people the wrong way. His outspoken nature can sometimes put people off, but he is one of the best fighters in the UFC these days. He is currently ranked seventh in the stacked UFC middleweight division. Strickland is well respected in the fight game and was recently seen running a training session for some of the best fighters in the UFC.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Compares Gambling To Drug Addition, Explains Why Eagle FC Is A Bookmaker Free Organization
Khabib Nurmagomedov is speaking out against sports betting. Khabib Nurmagomedov is running his fight promotion the way he wants without the influence of alcohol or betting. After a very successful fighting career, the former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov is now running his own fight organization. He started Eagle FC in 2020 when he took over the formerly named Gorilla Fighting Championship. Nurmagomedov spent one million dollars on the promotion and has quickly turned it into a lucrative fight organization. As the head of the promotion, Nurmagomedov is running things his own way and that means certain “vices” as he sees them, are not allowed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Theorize About USADA’s Intentions With Paulo Costa
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith give their theories on the reason the USADA tested Paulo Costa during his weight cut. UFC 278 went off without a hitch last weekend in Salt Lake City, but that almost wasn’t the case. In the leadup to fight night all fighters must weigh in and officially make the agreed-upon weight for their respective fights. The days leading up to the weigh-ins are usually filled with athletes dehydrating themselves to drop 10-20 pounds of water. The experience is not pleasant and most fighters are a bit on edge during that time. On Friday morning before Paulo Costa woke for the final moments of his weight cut he had a visit from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA.)
Michael Bisping Gives His Honest Opinion On Luke Rockhold’s Career, Wishes Him Well In Retirement
Michael Bisping congratulates Luke Rockhold on his retirement from MMA. Luke Rockhold has stepped into the UFC Octagon for the last time in his career. He had a very successful run that included a UFC middleweight championship. Now as he left his gloves in the cage, fans and other fighters looked on and began an outpour of memories from his UFC tenure.
Daniel Cormier & Jorge Masvidal Exchange Barbs Over Potential Leon Edwards Fight
UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal are going at it on social media over a potential fight against new welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Over the past weekend, a new UFC welterweight champion was crowned in Edwards, who knocked out Kamaru Usman with a hellacious fifth-round head kick.
Taylor Starling Fires Back At Critics For Having Fan Site
Bare-Knuckle FC star Taylor Starling is firing back at those who criticize her for having a fan site. While it’s been well documented that a career in combat sports isn’t the most financially lucrative career for most, some female combat sports athletes have taken matters into their own hands.
Rafael dos Anjos Explains What Went Wrong Leading Up To His Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael dos Anjos is looking back on a big mistake he made leading up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The resume of Rafael dos Anjos is an impressive one. The former UFC lightweight champion has fought some of the best at 155 pounds. He came to the UFC back in 2008 and worked his way up to a tile shot a few years later. Along the way to the title he did lose a few fights, most notably could be the one to a young and up-coming Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Dana White Says the ‘Weight’ of Being a Champion Has Been ‘Lifted’ From Kamaru Usman
As the saying goes, it’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay at the top. According to UFC President Dana White, the weight of staying at the top has been lifted for Kamaru Usman. With five successful title defenses on his resume, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Tosses a Drone With One Punch In Training Footage at American Kickboxing Academy (Video)
Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a drone flying with a single punch in training footage that’s making the rounds on social media. Just because the UFC Hall Of Famer may be retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, doesn’t mean he’s retired from training altogether. Some new training footage...
Leon Edwards’ Comments Dismissing Michael Bisping’s UFC Title Win ‘Bothered’ Anthony Smith
The world is still buzzing from Leon Edwards‘ epic fifth-round knockout of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. With less than a minute to go, a seemingly dejected Leon Edwards delivered a picture-perfect head kick that leveled Usman, sending the crowd in Salt Lake City into an absolutely frenzy.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0