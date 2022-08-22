Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith give their theories on the reason the USADA tested Paulo Costa during his weight cut. UFC 278 went off without a hitch last weekend in Salt Lake City, but that almost wasn’t the case. In the leadup to fight night all fighters must weigh in and officially make the agreed-upon weight for their respective fights. The days leading up to the weigh-ins are usually filled with athletes dehydrating themselves to drop 10-20 pounds of water. The experience is not pleasant and most fighters are a bit on edge during that time. On Friday morning before Paulo Costa woke for the final moments of his weight cut he had a visit from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA.)

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO