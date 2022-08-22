ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Israel Adesanya Reveals The Lowest Point In His MMA Career So Far – “The Fans Turned On Me”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has had quite the career so far in mixed martial arts; however, it’s not been all rainbows and butterflies. ‘Stylebender’ is currently preparing for his sixth title defense against his old rival Alex Pereira later this year at UFC 281. On his personal YouTube channel, “FREESTYLEBENDER,” he revealed the lowest point of his MMA career thus far, and spoiler alert, it’s not his only MMA loss.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Makes USADA Wait Around While He Smokes Marijuana In Front Of Them

Nate Diaz and weed smoking seem to go hand in hand, but in front of USADA?. There have been many strange stories told by UFC fighters about their encounters with the U.S Anti-Doing Agency (USADA) but Nate Diaz may take the cake. The USADA was put in place by the UFC to perform random drug testing on athletes both in and out of competition. Often USADA agents will arrive at a fighter’s house, gym, or anywhere really, unannounced and must take either blood or urine. On Friday one of these agents was met with a surprise when he paid Nate Diaz a visit.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Luke Rockhold
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz

Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usada#Doping#Combat#Ufc 278#Mma
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Sees Potential For ‘Massive Fight’ With Chito Vera: ‘He’s Done Enough To Earn The Rematch’

Sean O’Malley isn’t counting out a rematch with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. The two bantamweights first met at UFC 252, where Vera would stop O’Malley with strikes after ‘Sugar’ suffered a leg injury. Since then, both rivals have had much success. O’Malley finds himself locked in with Petr Yan following three wins and Vera is very well a top contender after winning four straight fights himself.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Mike Perry Ready to Toe The Line With Jon Jones And Oleksandr Usyk in BKFC

BKFC’s resident bad boy ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry scored the biggest win of his combat sports career at BKFC 27 in London over the weekend. The outspoken and sometimes controversial UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler earned a unanimous decision victory over Bellator MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page in a crossover bout held inside the squared circle.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Runs A Training With Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, And Chris Curtis, Says Chimaev Goes Too Hard

Sean Strickland ran a training session with some of the best fighters in the UFC. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland can sometimes rub people the wrong way. His outspoken nature can sometimes put people off, but he is one of the best fighters in the UFC these days. He is currently ranked seventh in the stacked UFC middleweight division. Strickland is well respected in the fight game and was recently seen running a training session for some of the best fighters in the UFC.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Compares Gambling To Drug Addition, Explains Why Eagle FC Is A Bookmaker Free Organization

Khabib Nurmagomedov is speaking out against sports betting. Khabib Nurmagomedov is running his fight promotion the way he wants without the influence of alcohol or betting. After a very successful fighting career, the former lightweight champion Nurmagomedov is now running his own fight organization. He started Eagle FC in 2020 when he took over the formerly named Gorilla Fighting Championship. Nurmagomedov spent one million dollars on the promotion and has quickly turned it into a lucrative fight organization. As the head of the promotion, Nurmagomedov is running things his own way and that means certain “vices” as he sees them, are not allowed.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Theorize About USADA’s Intentions With Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith give their theories on the reason the USADA tested Paulo Costa during his weight cut. UFC 278 went off without a hitch last weekend in Salt Lake City, but that almost wasn’t the case. In the leadup to fight night all fighters must weigh in and officially make the agreed-upon weight for their respective fights. The days leading up to the weigh-ins are usually filled with athletes dehydrating themselves to drop 10-20 pounds of water. The experience is not pleasant and most fighters are a bit on edge during that time. On Friday morning before Paulo Costa woke for the final moments of his weight cut he had a visit from the U.S Anti-Doping Agency (USADA.)
UFC
MiddleEasy

Taylor Starling Fires Back At Critics For Having Fan Site

Bare-Knuckle FC star Taylor Starling is firing back at those who criticize her for having a fan site. While it’s been well documented that a career in combat sports isn’t the most financially lucrative career for most, some female combat sports athletes have taken matters into their own hands.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Rafael dos Anjos Explains What Went Wrong Leading Up To His Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rafael dos Anjos is looking back on a big mistake he made leading up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The resume of Rafael dos Anjos is an impressive one. The former UFC lightweight champion has fought some of the best at 155 pounds. He came to the UFC back in 2008 and worked his way up to a tile shot a few years later. Along the way to the title he did lose a few fights, most notably could be the one to a young and up-coming Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy