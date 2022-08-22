Read full article on original website
Game 4 Preview: Illinois
Irish vs Illini | Sunday, Aug. 28 | 4 pm ET | Alumni Stadium | ACCNX. (RV) Notre Dame (3-0) vs Illinois (3-0) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer team (3-0) has had a hot start to the 2022 season, and they’ll look to continue that trend at home on Sunday, August 28, versus Illinois (3-0). The battle between two unbeatens kicks off at 4 pm ET inside Alumni Stadium. Reminder to all fans, admission is free all season. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.
Irish Invitational Preview
SOUTH BEND, Ind. —Notre Dame hosts its third consecutive season-opening tournament this weekend as Milwaukee, Mississippi State, and Texas Tech head to South Bend for the Irish Invitational. The Irish meet Texas Tech on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET before taking on Mississippi State on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. ET and Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. ET. All Irish matches this weekend will be streamed live via ACC Network Extra.
Notre Dame and ACE Partner with CFP to go the Extra Yard For Teachers
The College Football Playoff Foundation and the University of Notre Dame Athletics Department kicks off their eighth year urging fans to go to the Extra Yard for Teachers today – a relationship that has raised over $4 million to benefit Catholic schools. The Extra Yard for Teachers initiative raises...
