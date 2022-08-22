Irish vs Illini | Sunday, Aug. 28 | 4 pm ET | Alumni Stadium | ACCNX. (RV) Notre Dame (3-0) vs Illinois (3-0) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame women’s soccer team (3-0) has had a hot start to the 2022 season, and they’ll look to continue that trend at home on Sunday, August 28, versus Illinois (3-0). The battle between two unbeatens kicks off at 4 pm ET inside Alumni Stadium. Reminder to all fans, admission is free all season. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO