13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,219 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,219 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,632. The statewide test positivity rate is 8.6%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing...
Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times,...
Hawaii Republicans Aiona, McDermott call for more action to protect Oahu's water sources
State Rep. Bob McDermott and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona propose water treatment systems be put into place for Honolulu's civilian water supply to prevent further fuel contamination of the Red Hill Aquifer. They stressed the need for proactive measures, as much of Honolulu's water infrastructure could be damaged if the main aquifer is breached.
Hundreds of Hawaii Primary Election ballots 'cured' due to signature issues
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A few weeks after Hawaii's Primary Election, state election officials are still working to make sure every vote counts. This week was deadline for mail-in ballot with signature issues to be corrected by voters, also known as “ballot curing.”
Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui. The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.
Chaminade University receives $10M grant for United Nations Sustainability Center
The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working professionals across Hawaii and the Pacific region. Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center. The National Science...
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
Tennessee faces tough Hawaii team in LLWS semifinal
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii and Tennessee are set for a rematch Saturday to decide which team will represent the United States in the championship of the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. HST and you can watch it live on...
