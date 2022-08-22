ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Hawaii Tourism Authority and DBEDT release results of resident sentiment survey

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Overcrowding, damage to the environment, high prices/higher cost of living, and traffic problems continue to be the most concerning issues when it comes to tourism in Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) released the results of its Spring 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Plan in the works to repair H-1 Freeway overpass plagued by accidents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways. Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times,...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Trade Winds
KITV.com

Chick-fil-A to open its first Hawaii restaurant next week

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A is opening its first location in Hawaii on Sept. 1 in Kahului on Maui. The new 5,000-square-foot drive-thru restaurant, which has a 900-square-foot patio area and will employ about 160 people, will be handled by Sean Whaley, the owner/operator of this location.
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Chaminade University receives $10M grant for United Nations Sustainability Center

The National Science Foundation (NSF) selected Chaminade University to lead a groundbreaking $10 million, five-year grant project to create new leadership pathways into data science careers for students and working professionals across Hawaii and the Pacific region. Chaminade University receives $10-million grant for United Nations Sustainability Center. The National Science...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Tennessee faces tough Hawaii team in LLWS semifinal

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hawaii and Tennessee are set for a rematch Saturday to decide which team will represent the United States in the championship of the Little League World Series. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. HST and you can watch it live on...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy