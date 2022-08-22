ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090Rps_0hQZqZSM00
Julio Rivera Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said.

Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Rivera told his pursuers he had a gun, then began swinging the crowbar, the lieutenant said.

Police who responded to the scene at Parker and Ackerman avenues found that they'd disarmed Rivera.

He fought with police, who eventually subdued Rivera and took him into custody, Bracken said, adding that he also assaulted officers at headquarters.

Rivera was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and weapons possession and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

He remained there Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
City
Garfield, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Boy On Stolen Motorcycle Seriously Hurt In Linden Crash

A 16-year-old boy riding a stolen motorcycle was seriously hurt in a Linden crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The 2017 Kawasaki traveling north on S. Stiles Street struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that was making a turn onto W. Stimpson Avenue around 8:15 p.m., local police said. It was later learned that the motorcycle had been reported stolen from New York City.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Rivera
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Crowbar#Scooters#Daily Voice South Passaic
bronx.com

Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash

One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
346K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy