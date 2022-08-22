HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO