ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Firefighter application deadline is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department said earlier this week that the deadline to apply for its next firefighter class is Friday. The class will start September 6. HFD protects 50,000 residents and covers 108 square miles encompassing the City of Hutchinson and suburban and rural Reno County...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday

YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pratt County, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Farm Bureau#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ffa
Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cheney Reservoir level dropping with dry weather

CHENEY, Kan. — The dry spell is starting to show at Cheney Reservoir. As of Friday morning the lake level stands at 1,420 feet above sea level which is 1.5 feet below normal pool. The lake is also suffering from dying fish which has become a problem over the...
CHENEY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Fashion
Hutch Post

Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs

SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

New Gowans scoreboard sound ready to go for fall season

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new scoreboard installed this spring at Gowans Stadium now has its new sound system ready to go before the HutchCC Blue Dragons football home opener Saturday. "Just this past week, we've kind of wrapped up that project with the audio being finished," said Athletic Director...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City releases statement on 30th and Lucille traffic signal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last week, the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of. 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. That has generated a lot of discussion and very different opinions on removal of the signal. “The safety...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

VB: Dragon win streak now at eight

TRINIDAD, Colorado – Led by a season-high 25 team blocks, the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team earned four-set victories in the first two matches of the SOCO Classic on Friday at Trinidad State College. The Blue Dragons opened losing the first set to Eastern Wyoming, but rallied for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy