Read full article on original website
Related
Artemis mission is special for the Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was the space race of the 1960’s and 1970’s that helped make the Cosmosphere what it is today. The race to the moon and the artifacts and history that were a part of it have been the staple of the museum as it approaches its 60th birthday.
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Firefighter application deadline is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department said earlier this week that the deadline to apply for its next firefighter class is Friday. The class will start September 6. HFD protects 50,000 residents and covers 108 square miles encompassing the City of Hutchinson and suburban and rural Reno County...
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Informational meeting on USD 311 bond issue is Tuesday
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — The last of four informational meetings for patrons in Pretty Prairie USD 311 School District on the $10.4 million bond issue is Tuesday. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the auditorium. The bond election is Tuesday Sept 6. A resolution was passed by the board earlier this year on the proposal that will be paid out over 20 years.
Veterans banner project for this year to be completed next month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rest of the veterans banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation will go up in mid-September and be up until Veteran's Day. The foundation said earlier this month that they sold 85 banners in their first year. There are enough locations for at least that many banners, but they are trying to stay with just Main Street, so will have a specific number once this year's banners are hung.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Cosmosphere to hold watch party for Artemis 1 launch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After more than 50 years NASA is ready to go to the moon again. On Monday anyone who wants to can watch NASA's coverage of the Artemis I launch Monday on the big screen TVs in Cosmosphere's lobby. NASA's launch window for Artemis I opens Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
Cheney Reservoir level dropping with dry weather
CHENEY, Kan. — The dry spell is starting to show at Cheney Reservoir. As of Friday morning the lake level stands at 1,420 feet above sea level which is 1.5 feet below normal pool. The lake is also suffering from dying fish which has become a problem over the...
Cornhole tournament for Jones family coming up Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A cornhole tournament and silent auction is coming up Sunday in Hutchinson to help out the Jones family. Brandon Strawn and Tracy Peterson are hosting the event, which will start at 4 p.m. that afternoon at 1221 East 23rd. This is a bring your own partner...
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hutchinson Public Works to install State Fair traffic signals Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Public Works announced Friday that starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., the Public Works Traffic division will install the temporary traffic signals on Main Street at 20th and 23rd Avenue in preparation for the Kansas State Fair. The lights on Main at 20th and 23rd...
Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
New Gowans scoreboard sound ready to go for fall season
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new scoreboard installed this spring at Gowans Stadium now has its new sound system ready to go before the HutchCC Blue Dragons football home opener Saturday. "Just this past week, we've kind of wrapped up that project with the audio being finished," said Athletic Director...
City releases statement on 30th and Lucille traffic signal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Last week, the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of. 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. That has generated a lot of discussion and very different opinions on removal of the signal. “The safety...
KHP: 3 Kansans dead after 2-vehicle Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 10 a.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Classic driven by Justin Robert Martin, 21, Cheney, was northbound on NE 100 Avenue and NE 10th Street ten miles east of Kingman. The...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High Blue vs Gold Scrimmage at Gowans Stadium tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. - The annual Blue vs Gold Scrimmage and activities to kick-off the 2022 high school football season for Hutchinson Schools will begin Friday, August 26th at 5:30pm at Gowans Stadium. 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades will start things off at 5:30pm with 5th and 6th plus 7th...
🏐 VB: HutchCC wins sixth-straight, opens league with win over Dodge City
DODGE CITY – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team earns its sixth-straight victory and opened the 2022 Jayhawk West season with a sweep of Dodge City on Wednesday at the Student Activities Center. The Blue Dragons used a balanced attack and took advantage of several Dodge City attack and...
VB: Dragon win streak now at eight
TRINIDAD, Colorado – Led by a season-high 25 team blocks, the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team earned four-set victories in the first two matches of the SOCO Classic on Friday at Trinidad State College. The Blue Dragons opened losing the first set to Eastern Wyoming, but rallied for a...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0