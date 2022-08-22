Read full article on original website
Related
Horror Pic ‘The Invitation’ Leads Worst Weekend At This Summer’s Box Office, All Pics Grossing $54M
SATURDAY AM UPDATE: The bowels of the summer box office have been reached with Sony’s new C CinemaScore horror movie The Invitation leading with $6M-$7M at 3,114 theaters. Like the late Andy Rooney, I get a lot of mail from sources, but in this instance it’s about why it’s important to be gentle when covering the box office. We’re still in the pandemic, we’re not back yet, it’s not good for our business to be nasty, blah blah blah. However, simply putting random movies in theaters without any great P&A spend doesn’t do the box office, or exhibitors any favors. This...
Hunter Schafer Is Facing Backlash For Liking And Commenting On A Problematic Instagram Post
"Damn, Hunter Schafer is really supporting blaming other trans people for the bills that right-wingers and fascists are pushing to restrict and ban trans healthcare. How disappointing," one person wrote.
"He Wrote Our Conversation Into 'Breaking Bad'" And 22 Other Positive Stories People Shared About Meeting Celebs
Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their worst celeb interactions. However, people were more excited to talk about their most positive and wholesome memories of the celebs they've met.
Comments / 0