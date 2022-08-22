Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower court ruling issued hours earlier, in which Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish rejected thousands of signatures and said the initiative fell 1,458 signatures short of the 238,000 required to qualify for the ballot. The judge’s Friday ruling reversed his own decision from a day earlier after the Supreme Court asked him to explain how he concluded that the initiative had enough valid signatures to qualify. The Supreme Court’s ruling is the last word in a weeks-long battle between initiative backers and opponents. Critics, led by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, succeeded in knocking off enough qualifying signatures for the measure to barely fail. Lawyers supporting the initiative had urged the Supreme Court to allow the measure to reach voters, saying Mikitish violated the law by letting challengers throw out more signatures than allowed.
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and Mark Finchem, a secretary of state candidate, won their GOP primaries after aggressively promoting the narrative that the 2020 election was marred by fraud or widespread irregularities. Their lawsuit repeated unfounded allegations about the security of machines that count votes. They relied in part on testimony from Donald Trump supporters who led a discredited review of the election in Maricopa County, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, who oversaw the effort described by supporters as a “forensic audit.” U.S. District Judge John Tuchi ruled that Lake and Finchem lack standing to sue because they failed to show any realistic likelihood of harm and that their lawsuit must be brought in state, not federal, court. He also ruled that it is too close to the election to upend the process.
Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to 2 initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected challenges to two voter initiatives filed for November’s ballot, one already certified for the ballot and a second that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. A challenge to a third measure measure expanding voting access and rolling back restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature was mainly rejected by the Supreme Court. But several challenges to lower court rulings on signatures split for each side and the court sent it to back to a trial court. It may not have enough qualifying signatures. Opponents, mainly business groups, argued that paid petition circulators for all three measures failed to comply with the law because they did not file affidavits certifying they met legal requirements each time they told the secretary of state they would gather needed signatures for a particular initiative. Backers of the measures said they followed the rules set out by the secretary of state’s office for registrations and that the secretary’s online portal does not allow more than one affidavit to be filed.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built in the state
(The Center Square) – A majority of Arizonans support building a wall at the Mexican border in the state and say that the surge in illegal immigration constitutes an invasion, according to new polling. Pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research also show that a large majority of Arizonans think...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buyer's remorse: Kari Lake competitor failed in Arizona despite massive spending advantage
How much was former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, plus 27 years as a television news anchor, worth to Kari Lake in her successful bid for the Republican nomination for governor of Arizona? Millions.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Non-Republicans helped Kari Lake win Arizona's primary? Let's bust that theory
One of the theories floated in the aftermath of Arizona’s primaries was that non-Republican voters flocked to the GOP side to vote for the most extreme candidates. That is, they acted on a coordinated campaign to set up Democrats for a win in the general election. ...
CNBC
GOP leaders warn Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters to raise more money — or risk losing to Democrat Mark Kelly
Republican leaders and megadonors are warning Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters to improve his fundraising or else be doomed in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in November's election. Masters, who won the GOP primary this month, has been massively outraised by Kelly's campaign. The latest data...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Blake Masters Bets on Immigration Outcry to Shake Up Arizona Senate Race Against Mark Kelly
For more than a year, Republicans viewed Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona as one of their biggest targets for this year’s midterms. Kelly narrowly won his seat in a special election two years ago with just 51% of the vote, the same year that Joe Biden clinched the state by roughly 10,000 votes. The signs, in other words, point to Arizona as a swing state.
Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year
(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
Lawyers, Arizona candidates, Smithsonian portraits: How Trump's PAC spent almost $4M in July
Former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC has raised more than $100 million since he formed it after he lost the 2020 presidential election.
Comments / 1