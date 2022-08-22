ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, AR

Blue Brutality: 3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended Following Viral Video Of Extreme Beating

By hiphopobama
 5 days ago

Source: fhm / Getty

Even after the the murder of George, 2020 summer of protest, and the subsequent arrest, conviction, and sentencing of Derek Chauvin , police officers still think that they can get away with violently egregious abuses of power. The latest proof of the evil lurking inside America’s police departments is currently plastered all over social media timelines.

According to The Hill , three Mulberry, Arkansas police officers have been suspended after they viciously beat a 27-year-old man named Randall Worcester outside of a local convenience store. This wasn’t any ol’ case of cops roughing up a suspect, they beat the s**t out of Worcester with fists, feet, knees, and elbows. It was ugly. Peep the video below.

5NewsOnline reports that officers were initially called to the scene after Worcester allegedly spit on a store employee and threatened to “cut off their face.” Officers say that their initial contact with Worcester was peaceful until he attacked one of them. The Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident and have released a statement.

“The state police investigation will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer,” the statement reads. “Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws.”

It’s going to be very hard to justify this level of violence outside of pure revenge for whatever attack Worcester allegedly waged against the officers.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Mike Mccullogh
4d ago

I can't watch the video anymore I washed it twice and it sickens me, those three individuals they shouldn't be called cops they should be called bullies brutes they should be in jail right now, they are an embarrassment to the brotherhood ,what happened to protect and serve, there was no reason for that type of beating no sense to it whatsoever those three individuals should not be called police officers they should be called criminals!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🤬

