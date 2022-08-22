ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

State
New Jersey State
City
Union, NJ
roi-nj.com

Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area

Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Summit Health appoints new chief people officer

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
SUMMIT, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products

At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday

The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers

No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

