Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson trades 25,944 sq. ft. medical office building in Fair Lawn
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said its team comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning sold a 25,944-square-foot medical office building in Fair Lawn. Lizzack-Horning represented both the buyer, TYH Acquisitions LLC, and the seller, 2300 RT 208 LLC, in the transaction. Located at at 23-00 Route 208 and...
roi-nj.com
Bielat Santore & Co. arranges sale of Sterling Gardens catering facility in Matawan to Hudson Square
Matawan catering facility Sterling Gardens has been sold, according to Richard R. Santore of Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. Located at 227 Freneau Ave. (Route 79), the establishment had enjoyed a reputation as a banquet center for over 50 years. The new owner, Hector Alvarez, plans a “bigger, bolder and...
roi-nj.com
Kearny Bank elevates 2 from within: Helmrich and Merino-Topley advance to new roles
Two Kearny Bank executives — West Milford resident Ken Helmrich and Silvia Merino-Topley of Garfield — have been promoted to new positions. Helmrich is now senior vice president and Bank Secrecy Act/Office of Foreign Assets Control officer, while Merino-Topley has been elevated to chief compliance officer. Both Helmrich...
roi-nj.com
Propelify Innovation Festival 2022 returns to Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken this October
Idle ideas don’t fly; let’s propel. Propelify Innovation Festival founder and TechUnited: New Jersey CEO Aaron Price has been saying that since he launched the one-day all-star event, when over 10,000 people came to Hoboken in 2016, and he hasn’t looked back. This year, on Oct. 6,...
roi-nj.com
Garden State Plaza developers plan to transform Bergen County mall into destination area
Garden State Plaza in Paramus is set to be completely reimagined. Instead of surface parking areas to the west of the shopping center, there will be modern luxury apartment homes, plazas, parks, gardens, health and wellness amenities, commercial office space, as well as a transit center — alongside new outdoor shops, restaurants, community event spaces and a restored Sprout Brook.
roi-nj.com
New nonprofit aims to increase access to clean energy jobs for people of color
It seems everyone wants to participate in the fast-growing offshore wind energy sector in the state. A new New Jersey offshore equity community development corporation aims to make sure everyone can. The faith-based CDC, in partnership with founding funder Rise Light & Power, announced this week plans to implement workforce...
roi-nj.com
Summit Health appoints new chief people officer
Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
roi-nj.com
420 Expo, 3-day event aiming to bring understanding of cannabis industry, coming to N.J.
Calling it an effort to bring “taboo topics” around cannabis out in the open, J. Handy announced he will be hosting the 420 Expo from Sept. 16-18 at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. Handy, who founded the EXXXOTICA adult-themed events in 2006 to help...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$4M recovered after AG Letitia James uncovers kickback scheme
New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced she has secured $4 million from a group of 29 New York City landlords after uncovering an illegal kickback scheme by the management companies they employed to deregulate hundreds of rent-stabilized apartments in New York City. The Office of the...
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made Products
At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Just Jersey is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
hudsontv.com
Free Food Distribution in Bayonne on Tuesday
The City of Bayonne has announced that there will be a free, food distribution held on Tuesday, August 23. The event will be held at the 16th Street Park’s lower level, near the boat ramp. The distribution of food will begin at 12-noon. Distribution is on a first come,...
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
