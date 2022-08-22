ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Horror Pic ‘The Invitation’ Leads Worst Weekend At This Summer’s Box Office, All Pics Grossing $54M

SATURDAY AM UPDATE: The bowels of the summer box office have been reached with Sony’s new C CinemaScore horror movie The Invitation leading with $6M-$7M at 3,114 theaters. Like the late Andy Rooney, I get a lot of mail from sources, but in this instance it’s about why it’s important to be gentle when covering the box office. We’re still in the pandemic, we’re not back yet, it’s not good for our business to be nasty, blah blah blah. However, simply putting random movies in theaters without any great P&A spend doesn’t do the box office, or exhibitors any favors. This...
Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show

As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).
What We Know About Adam Richman's New Podcast

Adam Richman has built a rich career as one of America's most beloved food-related narrators. He first won fans over during his four-year stint as host and subject of "Man v. Food," which aired from 2008 to 2012, and continued his reign of hilarity on other culinary-based series, including "Adam Eats the 80s" and "The Food That Built America," per IMDb.
Ina Garten Was Never The Same After Barefoot Contessa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, has graced our TV screens for over two decades, welcoming us into her gorgeous East Hamptons kitchen, bringing us along with her as she visits her local mushroom farmer for fresh mushrooms or preparing yet another gorgeous luncheon for her bridge club. After purchasing The Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store in the Hamptons in 1978, she eventually published her first cookbook, aptly named "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" (via Insider). The book was a hit, and soon Food Network came a-knocking, and the rest is history.
Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Tomato Harvest

Summer is quickly fading into a photo dump posted on Instagram as we ease back into the grind of work, school, and family life. But before these warmer months turn cool, Martha Stewart, the O.G. of homemakers and lifestyle guru, is reminding her fans it's also time to harvest those tomatoes they've been patiently tending to for the last few months. After all, one of the rewards of caring for a fruit and vegetable garden is getting to pick and eat the foods you grow.
