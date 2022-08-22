ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoquiam, WA

KXRO.com

Local schools included in funding for “Farm to School” meals

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year. WSDA notified 83 Farm to School purchasing grant award recipients this week and funds are eligible for reimbursement between Sept. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
ABERDEEN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Public open house scheduled for Quinault Wellness Center

The public is invited to an open house to see the brand new Quinault Wellness Center. The Quinault Indian Nation issued the invitation to the building on Heron Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 starting at noon. The public is invited to learn about the services that will...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

More changes to Westport salmon fishery

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
WESTPORT, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen roundabout opening soon

Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave spoke to KXRO on Thursday to say that the construction process on the Aberdeen roundabout is close to completion. He said that the opening is coming within the next week or two. In June, the city had told KXRO that construction of the roundabout at Market,...
ABERDEEN, WA
KXRO.com

“Big Shaker” earthquake simulator in Pacific County this weekend

The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency to announce that they working in conjunction with the Pacific County Fair, Pacific County Fire District 1, and the Long Beach Fire Department, to host the Big Shaker Earthquake Simulator this weekend. The simulation will be available to the public on Saturday August 27,...
KXRO.com

Free fares for some on Pacific Transit System

Students and veterans ride free on Pacific Transit. Pacific Transit System announced a change that removes fares for certain transit riders. In the announcements, students will ride free on any routes within the Pacific Transit System thanks to a special grant the agency received. The “zero fare” rides are available...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Flying Saucers Will Return to Chehalis for 75th Anniversary of Famous UFO Sighting

On June 24, 1947, Idaho-based pilot Kenneth Arnold took off from the Chehalis airport on what was supposed to be a simple business trip to Yakima. That routine flight made history when Arnold, approaching Mineral at an altitude of 9,200 feet just before 3 p.m. that day, looked toward Mount Rainier and saw nine large metallic-looking objects flying at incredible speeds in a chain formation.
CHEHALIS, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584

Shelton Real Estate at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1987651 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Oakland Bay subdivision is currently listed for $199,950.
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Man Who Killed Parents, Brother in 1995 Gets New Sentence

A Grays Harbor County man who was convicted on three counts of murder when he was a teenager could be granted his release from state prison soon after being resentenced. Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and 5-year-old brother Austin in their McCleary home when he was 16 in August 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, after a lengthy plea for his release.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino

A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
OCEAN SHORES, WA

