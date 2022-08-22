Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Local schools included in funding for “Farm to School” meals
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year. WSDA notified 83 Farm to School purchasing grant award recipients this week and funds are eligible for reimbursement between Sept. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
KXRO.com
Public open house scheduled for Quinault Wellness Center
The public is invited to an open house to see the brand new Quinault Wellness Center. The Quinault Indian Nation issued the invitation to the building on Heron Street in Aberdeen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 starting at noon. The public is invited to learn about the services that will...
KXRO.com
More changes to Westport salmon fishery
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced that salmon anglers at Westport (Marine Area 2) will be allowed to retain all coho beginning Aug. 27. The recreational fishery is open for coho only from Aug. 27 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is achieved, whichever comes first, from the Queets River to Leadbetter Point (Westport subarea).
Chronicle
Despite Outcry From Residents, Winlock Council Advances Annexation Proposal
After frustrations were voiced by residents during a public hearing, the Winlock City Council voted four to one to approve a resolution advancing its process to annex the city’s Urban Growth Area (UGA) and expand eastward to Interstate 5. Lindsey Alvord was the only council member to vote against...
KXRO.com
Aberdeen roundabout opening soon
Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave spoke to KXRO on Thursday to say that the construction process on the Aberdeen roundabout is close to completion. He said that the opening is coming within the next week or two. In June, the city had told KXRO that construction of the roundabout at Market,...
KXRO.com
“Big Shaker” earthquake simulator in Pacific County this weekend
The Pacific County Emergency Management Agency to announce that they working in conjunction with the Pacific County Fair, Pacific County Fire District 1, and the Long Beach Fire Department, to host the Big Shaker Earthquake Simulator this weekend. The simulation will be available to the public on Saturday August 27,...
KXRO.com
Free fares for some on Pacific Transit System
Students and veterans ride free on Pacific Transit. Pacific Transit System announced a change that removes fares for certain transit riders. In the announcements, students will ride free on any routes within the Pacific Transit System thanks to a special grant the agency received. The “zero fare” rides are available...
Chronicle
Cowlitz River Bridge Work Expected to Cause Significant Delays on Southbound Interstate 5 Aug. 26 to Sept. 16
People living and driving near Toledo and Vader in Lewis County will need to plan for extended delays on southbound Interstate 5 between Monday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 16, the state Department of Transportation announced on Friday. Southbound I-5 near the Cowlitz River Bridge will be reduced from two...
Tri-City Herald
Cat saves owner from rabies positive bat in WA state home. Luckily, it had its shots
A cat caught Thurston County’s first rabies positive-bat of 2022 in its owner’s home on Monday. Thurston County collected the bat on a “particularly busy” Monday when it responded to three separate bat incidents, according to a Wednesday news release. The bats were found in bedrooms...
q13fox.com
AG: Health care giant to pay $19M for overcharging WA Medicaid program
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Wednesday that the Fortune 50 health care giant Centene will pay the state of Washington $19 million for overcharging the state Medicaid program. Ferguson is calling this Medicaid fraud recovery the second-largest in state history. "Medicaid dollars are a precious...
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
Chronicle
Flying Saucers Will Return to Chehalis for 75th Anniversary of Famous UFO Sighting
On June 24, 1947, Idaho-based pilot Kenneth Arnold took off from the Chehalis airport on what was supposed to be a simple business trip to Yakima. That routine flight made history when Arnold, approaching Mineral at an altitude of 9,200 feet just before 3 p.m. that day, looked toward Mount Rainier and saw nine large metallic-looking objects flying at incredible speeds in a chain formation.
Washington man hospitalized with first locally acquired case of anaplasmosis
A Whatcom County man has been hospitalized with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The 80-year-old man is now in recovery after he was hospitalized after working in the brush in Mason County, where he was likely...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584
Shelton Real Estate at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584. Description: The real estate listing at 952 E Daniels Rd E Shelton, WA 98584 with the MLS# 1987651 has been on the Shelton market for 1 days. This property located in the Oakland Bay subdivision is currently listed for $199,950.
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Tumwater (Tumwater, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Monday morning on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol official stated that the incident involved a semi-truck. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue South West. The driver...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Crash That Blocked I-5 Lanes for Over 13 Hours
The semi-truck driver who was killed in a collision with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass on southbound Interstate 5 near Maytown on Monday has been identified as Michael Erickson, 61, of Seattle. Erickson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Man Who Killed Parents, Brother in 1995 Gets New Sentence
A Grays Harbor County man who was convicted on three counts of murder when he was a teenager could be granted his release from state prison soon after being resentenced. Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and 5-year-old brother Austin in their McCleary home when he was 16 in August 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, after a lengthy plea for his release.
KXRO.com
Fatality accident on road to Quinault Beach Resort & Casino
A fatality accident occurred on Monday outside Ocean Shores. The City of Ocean Shores tells KXRO that at 4:21 PM on Monday, the Ocean Shores Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a rollover vehicle on State Route 115. That address was later updated to be on the access road...
