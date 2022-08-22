Read full article on original website
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Story Includes Local, State, National Representatives
Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program share thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York.
Port of Oswego to Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28th
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event for Oswego Children
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled quickly. This year, the event will expand to accommodate one hundred attendees for one hour of free bowling, $5 food coupon, and a free bike raffle.
Harold S. Cole – August 23, 2022
Harold S. Cole, 86; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, NY to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, NY for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an Operator.
EEE and West Nile Viruses Found in Palermo and West Monroe
The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe. Both samples of mosquitoes were collected last...
Novelis Continues Support of James Shutts Memorial Super Heavy Special at Weedsport Kartway
Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 5th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 18. Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception...
Small Block Super Championship Series Continues with SBS Classic at Oswego Speedway
The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend on September 2-4. The Small Block Supers will hot lap and time trial on Friday, September 2 and then compete in...
