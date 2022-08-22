Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
iheartoswego.com
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego to Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28th
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
iheartoswego.com
Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Story Includes Local, State, National Representatives
Representatives of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council, Oswego County, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuary Great Lakes Program share thoughts on the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary in a recently-aired story produced by WPBS- TV, Watertown, New York.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County FCU Supports Camp Rainbow Of Hope, CNY Pet Emergency Fund
The Oswego West office of Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program, recently donated $2,500 each to Camp Rainbow of Hope, a program of Friends of Oswego County Hospice, and to the CNY Pet Emergency Fund,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each of our...
iheartoswego.com
Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck Big Hit at Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
The Locavore at Burritt’s Food Truck made a special appearance at Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Rich Burritt and the Locavore Food Truck staff provided a variety of food choices, including chicken riggies and Texas hots, for the nearly 100 golfers and volunteers at the tournament. “The...
iheartoswego.com
Anthony Patrick Mangano – August 24, 2022
Anthony Patrick Mangano, 80, a resident of East Seneca Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego. Tony was born in Oswego, the son of the late Anthony and Josephine (Cira) Mangano. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement,...
iheartoswego.com
EEE and West Nile Viruses Found in Palermo and West Monroe
The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe. Both samples of mosquitoes were collected last...
iheartoswego.com
Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Schedule for September
The Multi-organ Blood Analysis will be held at participating Oswego Health Lab Draw Stations throughout Oswego County during September. For only $45, you will receive a test that regularly costs more than $761 as a way to improve your and your family's health! For an additional charge, we can run PSA and Vitamin D tests. Optional $20 PSA test is available for men. The optional $20 Vitamin D test is available for anyone. Remember a 12 hour fast is required.
iheartoswego.com
Novelis Continues Support of James Shutts Memorial Super Heavy Special at Weedsport Kartway
Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 5th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 18. Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception...
