richlandsource.com
Open Source: Why are there so many weeds along Trimble Avenue in Mansfield?
Reader questions: Several years ago when Trimble Road was widened, it looked so nice through that area. Between Marion Avenue and Cook Road now looks awful. Who is charged with maintaining the mowing/trimming along the curb line? There's even weeds and grass growing out of sewer grates which can't be healthy for the system. Before that section where all of the medical offices are, it appears that individual tenants along there maintain in front of their business. There are many streets around town that have that same problem and always wondered why Mansfield lets it get that way.
richlandsource.com
Trimble Road resurfacing project to begin Aug. 25
MANSFIELD -- An asphalt resurfacing project on Trimble Road, from Walker Lake Road to State Route 39 in Madison Township, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove. Construction is anticipated to take two weeks, depending on weather.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky woman killed in Friday morning crash with train
SANDUSKY -- A Sandusky woman was killed Friday morning in Erie County after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8 a.m. The incident took place on Campbell Street near North Depot Street in Sandusky.
richlandsource.com
Newark's initial push dashes Mt. Vernon's hopes
Newark stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 35-34 victory against Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. The first quarter gave Newark a 28-14 lead over Mt. Vernon.
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
richlandsource.com
Highway Patrol sets up Aug. 27 OVI checkpoint on Ohio 39 near Shelby
SHELBY - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Shelby Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight on state Route 39 in Jackson Township. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept...
richlandsource.com
Fast pass: Port Clinton moves in front quickly to dismiss Rossford
Port Clinton made a quick edge stand up in a 58-51 victory against Rossford in Ohio high school football on August 26. The first quarter gave Port Clinton a 30-7 lead over Rossford.
richlandsource.com
Gallery: Mansfield Senior 42, North Canton Hoover 29
Hoover visited Mansfield Senior Friday night at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field in Mansfield, OH. (Photos by Daniel Melograna/Photographer)
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Richwood North Union drops a goose egg on North Lewisburg Triad
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Richwood North Union stopped North Lewisburg Triad to the tune of a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 26. Richwood North Union drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over North Lewisburg Triad after the...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in Carroll Motorcycle Crash
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Carroll County. The state patrol says Paul Tuzzio II was driving on Route 212 near Sherrodsville when he missed a curve and hit a culvert beside the road. He was...
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder spins away from trouble to top Delaware Buckeye Valley
Plain City Jonathan Alder couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 21-7 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on August 26. Delaware Buckeye Valley authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Plain...
richlandsource.com
GoFundMe raises money for hospitalized Mansfield teen
MANSFIELD – A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of a Mansfield teen hospitalized after a one-car crash last week. Garrett Kallerson, 16, was a passenger in the vehicle, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and tree.
richlandsource.com
U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours. The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
richlandsource.com
Calvert rolls like thunder over Monroeville
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Calvert broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-8 explosion on Monroeville in Ohio high school football action on August 26. The first quarter gave Calvert a 20-0 lead over Monroeville.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
richlandsource.com
William Doerrer Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Tuesday, August 24 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 6th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
Young? Yes. But Shelby freshman QB fires up scoreboard in win over Lexington
LEXINGTON -- Brayden DeVito isn't old enough to drive himself home after a Shelby football practice. But the 15-year-old freshman quarterback has already learned to drive opposing defenses crazy. GALLERY: Shelby rolls past Lexington, 53-21 Photos from Shelby's 53-21 win at Lexington on Friday in the second week of the...
richlandsource.com
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
wqkt.com
More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide
Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Crestview pushes the mute button on East Knox's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Crestview as it shut out East Knox 35-0 on August 26 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Crestview a 14-0 lead over East Knox.
