ZDNet
How to change your Gmail inbox layout (and why you might want to)
For many, the default Gmail layout is fine. It works, so why bother changing it? To others, however, there's always a better way of doing things -- or at least a way that better suits their needs. And although the out-of-the-box Gmail layout might be easy on the eyes, it might not be the most efficient way of interacting.
ZDNet
Microsoft's controversial productivity-tracking tool is back -- with some key changes
Microsoft is taking another shot at giving managers a tool to measure user productivity with a new tool called Adoption Score that replaces its controversial Productivity Score dashboard. This time it's promising to ensure "user-level privacy". It's been two years since privacy advocates branded Microsoft's Productivity Score dashboard a "full-fledged...
ZDNet
Windows 11 preview makes Windows Terminal the command-line default
Microsoft is making good on its plan to make Windows Terminal the default Windows 11 command-line option. Microsoft announced the plan for Windows Terminal in December and is now doing it in the Windows 11 preview build 25188 for the Dev Channel. Windows Terminal replaces the Console Host. Microsoft began...
ZDNet
How to install the free MS Office alternative, LibreOffice, on macOS
Although I rely heavily on Google Docs, it's not the only office suite I use. There are many times throughout the day when I have to depend on a locally installed office suite to do specific things. One such instance is when I am collaborating with editors who are using MS Office, and the document cannot be trusted to go through the Google Drive reformatting from .docx to the Google format and back again. In those situations, I depend on an open-source, free office suite, named LibreOffice.
ZDNet
How to use Google Drive as your virtual backpack (and why you should)
Preparing for classes every semester can take a toll on your precious time and wallet. Since the pandemic, many classes have turned to hybrid or virtual formats, and even the over-priced textbooks have moved online. So why not do the same with your backpack? Ok, maybe not your physical backpack but its contents that can weigh you down while walking across campus?
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
Download these white noise apps before your next trip and thank us later
When the day comes to an end and you finally crawl into bed, it is not always so easy to shed the pressures of the day and find sleep. Noise machines have grown in popularity over the years due to people wanting to precisely control the ambient sounds around them in order to sleep better. However, actual white noise machines can be difficult to travel with due to their size and power needs. As an alternative, there are now white noise apps that offer simple functionality and excellent performance.
ZDNet
T-Mobile, SpaceX say new partnership will mean the end of mobile dead zones
Wireless carrier T-Mobile is forging a new alliance with SpaceX that the two companies say will put an end to mobile dead zones. Using its existing midband spectrum, T-Mobile plans to enable cell phones to connect to SpaceX's Starlink satellites, bringing coverage to remote areas with no existing cell service.
ZDNet
Why these mini V-mount batteries are better than power banks for photographers and drone pilots
You can buy a power bank for a few bucks. And it might work. If you're lucky. Then you can buy a decent power bank from companies such as Anker or Zendure and get a product that'll cost you more money, but you know it's going to work, work well, and give you years of service.
ZDNet
How to stop apps from the notification shade on Android 13
Android 13 has a lot in store for users. Although it might not be the game-changing release that was Android 12, there's plenty to love in the latest release from Google. Case in point: I happened upon a small addition to the platform that actually made me smile. Let me set the stage.
Get a Sena Headset From Amazon and Ride to Your Rhythm
The Drive - Robert BaconSave up to 27 percent on Sena headsets and helmets from Amazon and RevZilla.
ZDNet
Microsoft to drop its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2023
Microsoft launched its Kaizala group-messaging service in 2018. In subsequent months, officials positioned the service as being specifically for frontline workers. Since then, I've heard from a number of customers who were confused about the differences between Kaizala and Teams. It looks like Microsoft has heard -- and is now heeding -- similar feedback.
ZDNet
Ring is offering up to $85 off its security camera and video doorbell bundles
Security cameras have come a long way. They are no longer limited to VHS recording, poor night vision, or the expense being too much for the average household to bother with besides one or two motion-detecting lights in the garden and on the outside porch. Now, they feature motion detection...
ZDNet
How to get (great) free books on Kindle
If you're a bookworm, you're likely aware that getting free books is a double-edged sword. Free books sound like a great thing, right? The problem is that books you get for free sometimes aren't the best, hence the double-edged sword thing. But getting good books -- no, great books for free is actually possible on a Kindle, and there are several ways to do it.
ZDNet
Artificial intelligence: 5 innovative applications that could change everything
Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses across many different industries operate. By adopting AI, businesses can automate activities, producing more efficient and effective results. The McKinsey Technology Trends Outlook 2022 report took an in-depth look at AI and its many applications - which reach far beyond the tech industry. Here's a look at a few major sectors where AI will have important impacts.
ZDNet
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) review: Top-quality 15.6-inch laptop gets an incremental upgrade
Dell's premium XPS range regularly features in lists of best laptops, and every year sees updates to key models. There are three screen sizes to select from, with the XPS 15 (2022) sitting in between 13-inch and 17-inch devices. It would appear, at first glance, to be the Goldilocks of the XPS world -- not too small, not too large, not too light, not too heavy. But is it really 'just right'?
ZDNet
Most IT pros are exhausted but there's good news, too
Elevating oneself into technology leadership roles has taken on a whole new dimension in the post-Covid, digitally drenched 2020s era. Almost nine in 10 technologists in a recent survey agree the very essence of their roles has changed over the past few years. But the journey has been exhausting, they admit.
ZDNet
Get an instant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by downloading an app
Earlier this month, Samsung announced the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone has a clamshell design that gives you a screen slightly larger than an average phone when opened, and a compact phone with a 1.9-inch cover screen for seeing incoming calls or answering texts when closed. The CoverScreen OS app gives that little screen a lot more functionality.
ZDNet
Digital photo frames that are actually really nice (and, yes, they're still a thing)
While a picture is worth a thousand words, you probably have more than one meaningful photo you want to showcase in your home or office. Instead of just placing one or two photos in a frame, a digital picture frame cycles through all of your photos, so you can relive your most memorable moments over and over.
ZDNet
What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging technology?
Over the past year, you may have noticed that a lot of companies that make USB chargers are talking about GaN or gallium nitride technology. But what is this GaN/gallium nitride technology? What are the benefits of GaN? And should you upgrade all your chargers today?. Also: Anker's latest GaNPrime...
