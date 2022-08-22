Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Firefighters Continue to Assist with Wildfires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is helping battle wildfires in the west by sending firefighting crews and equipment across the country. Wildland fire engines staffed with Ohio firefighters are currently fighting flames in Texas and California, and a 19-person crew has been mobilized to California.
PUCO Grants Stay in FirstEnergy / HB 6 Investigations
COLUMBUS, OHIO (Aug. 24, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today granted a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio to stay its four ongoing investigations related to FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities and the passage of Amended Substitute House Bill 6 (133 G.A.).
Governor DeWine Announces $2 Million Additional Support for College Students with Disabilities
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Two Guilty Verdicts Reached in Rapes Cases in Neighboring Counties
(MANSFIELD, Ohio) — Two rape cases prosecuted by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section have resulted in guilty verdicts this week. Kevin Cross, 66, of Richland County, was found guilty this week on six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. Cross molested an underage boy between 1990 and 1994 in a church sound booth. The victim recently disclosed the crimes to law enforcement, which prompted an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Personal Training Manager Position Available
We are currently hiring a Personal Training Manager for our location in Mount Vernon, OH. Anytime Fitness is a nationwide leader in the fitness industry. We are a part of the largest group of Anytime Fitness clubs in the world. Your Responsibilities Will Include:. · Marketing and selling our personal...
The Least of These is Baking to Beat Addiction
MOUNT VERNON – The Farmers Market affects the community in many ways. It supplies locally grown food, interaction between vendors and customers, and a way for local non-profits and businesses to raise awareness. One vendor uses their market proceeds to make life better for women battling addiction. The Least...
