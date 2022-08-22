ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
msn.com

Deadly shooting in Tucson raises concerns about constable safety across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Serving evictions and orders of protection may not sound dangerous, but it is, especially when you don’t know who’s on the other side of the door. On Thursday, Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed serving an eviction notice at a Tucson apartment complex. An apartment manager and neighbor were also killed before the gunman shot himself.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Live Wheel of Fortune show spinning into Arizona casino this fall

PHOENIX — The Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa this fall, giving guests an interactive game show experience. The “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is scheduled to premiere at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Nov. 4-5. Guests will have the chance to audition the day of the...
KTAR.com

Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff

PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley

In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood washes out eastbound I-10 heading into Arizona

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona

It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ

