Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide.

Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.

Video from WXYZ’s helicopter showed wild rides down the slide on Friday.

Video courtesy of WXYZ:

“I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts,” Keymarr Mcadney told WXYZ after going down the slide.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for the slide, announced that the attraction would reopen after workers scrubbed the service and found wetting the slide between rides controlled the speed.

In a video posted to Facebook, the DNR explained how to ride the slide, which will be open Friday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

The slide first opened in 1967 and is an annual tradition in Belle Isle Park that was forced to stay closed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Detroit News reported.

WOKV

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the...
JACKSON, MS
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
GEORGIA STATE
Ohio man drives stolen forklift on South Carolina interstate, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a forklift and driving it on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said. Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was arrested Sunday and charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny and strong-armed robbery, according to Greenville County online booking records.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to be renamed

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Geographic Names Board is weighing two suggested names to replace Swastika Mountain in the state’s Umpqua National Forest. While the term swastika commonly refers to a symbol used by German’s Nazi Party or a Southeast Asian symbol of good luck or spirituality, the mountain was initially named for the nearby — now extinct — town of Swastika, CNN reported. That town was reportedly so named for the owner of a cattle ranch who branded his animals with the symbol, according to CNN.
OREGON STATE
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MISSOURI STATE
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers find about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches

NOGALES, Ariz. — Arizona Customs and Border Protection officers have found about 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches that belonged to a pedestrian. According to a Twitter post by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Nogales director, Michael W. Humphries, said that on August 23, CBP officers were conducting an inspection when one of the officers thought the crutches were “excessively heavy.”
NOGALES, AZ
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she...
COLORADO STATE
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree. The decision by the Cassville School District to resume the practice it dropped in 2001 comes as many public health experts contend corporal punishment is detrimental to children. The district's leader said the decision was made after some parents requested it.
MISSOURI STATE
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running...
ARIZONA STATE
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON — (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses' front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of...
HOUSTON, TX
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former...
WISCONSIN STATE
Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn't 'fluke'

ATLANTA — (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
GEORGIA STATE
