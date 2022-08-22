Read full article on original website
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
capeandislands.org
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
NBC Connecticut
Having Trouble Applying for ‘Hero Pay' Program? State Says Help Has Arrived
Some help is here for people who have had trouble trying to apply for the state's "Hero Pay" program online, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. The program is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As kids prepare for school year, student achievement still lags behind pre-pandemic levels
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — As kids get ready to go back to school, student achievement still lags behind pre-pandemic levels in Connecticut according to new data released by the Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday. School districts like New Britain are getting students ready with a Back to...
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
CT students return to schools with armed security
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
Study ranks Connecticut’s most and least equitable school districts
A new study by WalletHub shows the most and least equitable school districts in Connecticut, diving into how school funding is distributed and where is distributed most fairly.
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Eyewitness News
CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
mainepublic.org
These tenant protections exist in Connecticut, and advocates say they're more important than ever
As rents rise by an average of 10 percent year over year in Connecticut and vacancy rates remain low, many renters may be struggling to keep an affordable roof over their head. “People want to move to Connecticut. The general infrastructure is there for our state to do well. What...
yankeeinstitute.org
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
Connecticut Lands Near Bottom of States With Most Registered Hunters
The wildlife population seems to have exploded here in Connecticut. Every day I see a new social media post of a bear, a fox, a Lynx, or a herd of deer galloping through someone's backyard. Environmental betterment has definitely helped, but there's been a serious decline in registered hunters here in Connecticut over the past few decades, has it become a lost art?
msn.com
Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
I was a CT essential worker. What COVID-19 relief is available to me?
Connecticut has launched the Premium Pay Program and COVID-19 Relief Fund for essential workers during the pandemic. Here are the details.
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
500,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
There are about 500,000 people in Connecticut who could apply for the student loan forgiveness plan, with the average student loan debt in the state around $35,000.
NewsTimes
How expensive is college in CT? See how much tuition costs this year across the state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For students returning to college this fall, tuition prices in Connecticut have the potential to be more costly than ever. The average annual cost of tuition at a four-year institution offering an undergraduate degree in the United States is...
