ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 61

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

(AP) – A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of Middlebury, Vermont, argue […]
VERMONT STATE
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

CT students return to schools with armed security

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students are heading back to class Thursday morning in Connecticut, and many can expect a major change. Several schools will now have armed security guards on their campuses. After a long discussion at a recent school board meeting in Old Lyme, board members voted in favor of placing armed security […]
OLD LYME, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K12
WTNH

Expert answers questions regarding student loan relief plan

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A lot of people have questions following the announcement of the student loan forgiveness plan. How do I know if I qualify? When will I see relief? News 8 is helping get those answers. There’s been confusion about the student loan relief plan because it’s not a one-size fits all […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

CT remains among the safest states in terms of COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to remain among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its “Safest States During COVID-19″ report. It put Connecticut at number 5. WalletHub researchers said that 67 percent of the population is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
yankeeinstitute.org

Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
CONNECTICUT STATE
msn.com

Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy