TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Signs With WME as Her New Agency
– WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has some new representation. Variety reports that the Raw Women’s champion has signed with WME to represent her “in all areas.” The top Hollywood agency will reportedly look to build Belair’s resume across podcasting, acting, marketing crossover opportunities, and more. Bianca...
411mania.com
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
411mania.com
Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project
It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411mania.com
Paul Roma Slams Hulk Hogan, Claims His Act Is Phony
– During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma slammed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, saying he started buying into his own act and can’t wrestle. Roma also alleged an incident where WWE Superstars were meeting sick children in Detroit. At one point Hogan remarked, “We’re not getting paid for this,” when asked to meet another child. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Chris Jericho On Possible Return To WWE, Implies WWE Wants Him Back
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Chris Jericho about possible matches with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in WWE, which Jericho reacted to. He said: “They’ve already happened….multiple times.”. Not only have both matches happened, but he’s wrestled them both at Wrestlemania. That led...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls Vince McMahon Limo Explosion Angle, Having ‘Shouting Match’ With Vince About The Idea
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE, the reason he was opposed to the idea, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on the Vince McMahon limo explosion angle in WWE: “I was really...
411mania.com
AEW News: Britt Baker vs. Kilynn King Highlight Clip, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, Stars Play Among Us
– AEW has a highlight clip from the Britt Baker vs. Kilynn King match from this week’s AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – The company also shared a clip from the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite:. – TheCHUGS YouTube...
411mania.com
AEW News: Interim Women’s World Champion, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, & More
– AEW featured a YouTube clip of the Women’s World Championship match from AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – AEW posted a clip for the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite that you can watch below. – TheCHUGS YouTube channel...
411mania.com
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Generation Now
-My SummerSlam 97 Retro Review will be up this weekend as I continue my march through all the PPVs that happened twenty-five years ago. For now, it’s a new episode of Table for 3. Let’s get to it!. -On The Menu: Queen Zelina, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley. -Run...
411mania.com
Booker T On Johnny Gargano’s Return To WWE, What Impresses Him About Gargano’s Ability To Connect With Fans
On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE, what impresses him about Gargano’s ability to connect with fans, and much more. You can read his comments below. Booker T on Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE and what impresses...
411mania.com
Various News: More AEW Stars at Gamescom, Chris Jericho Interviews Tyrus, Today’s WWE NXT UK Lineup
– AEW has announced that Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Angelico are taking part in a meet and greet today at Gamescom at the THQ Nordic booth to promote AEW Fight Forever. PWInsider reports that there were over 2000 people in the line for the meet and greet well before it was supposed to start.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Recalls Talking To Dominik’s Teacher About Eddie Guerrero Storyline, First Time Meeting Paul Heyman
Rey Mysterio recently looked back on his infamous storyline with Eddie Guerrero involving the paternity of his son Dominik and having to talk to Dominik’s teacher about it. The storyline played out on WWE TV in 2005 when Guerrero and Mysterio were feuding after the former turned heel, and led to his eventually claiming that Dominik was his son and not Rey’s. It culminated in a ladder match for the custody of Dominik at that year’s SummerSlam.
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre On Possibly Facing Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Drew McIntyre has a shot at Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at Clash at the Castle, and he recently weighed in on possibly facing Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania. Reigns and Rock have been speculated on by fans to have a match at the PPV for a while now and while speaking with WWE Espanol, McIntyre was asked about potentially being part of that match if he wins the titles.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
411mania.com
Post-Match Footage of CM Punk Set to Air on AEW Rampage
AEW will be airing post-match footage of CM Punk from this week’s AEW World Title match on this week’s Rampage. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that backstage footage of Punk following his loss to Jon Moxley will air, writing:. Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT,...
