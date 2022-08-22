Read full article on original website
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
AEW News: Interim Women’s World Champion, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, & More
– AEW featured a YouTube clip of the Women’s World Championship match from AEW Dynamite, which you can see below. – AEW posted a clip for the confrontation between Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn from the same episode of Dynamite that you can watch below. – TheCHUGS YouTube channel...
More In-Game Footage Revealed For AEW Fight Forever
During a Twitch stream from Gamescom today, AEW wresters Evil Uno and Colt Cabana revealed new footage from the upcoming video game Fight Forever. The footage is from a full match between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole in the game. It includes entrances, taunts, finishers and more. Other details were included in the Twitch, as well.
