Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta

Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
fox5atlanta.com

Black Business Month highlight: All-natural beauty products

DECATUR - Small business is the backbone of the American economy. And in honor of Black Business Month, the FOX 5 I-Team checks out an all-natural beauty line run by a local couple. Social media, they say, is their go-to tool for success. The market for vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural products...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug

It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta standoff inspires new thriller 'Breaking'

ATLANTA - We watched it play out in real-time on our television screens back in 2017: Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo claiming to have a bomb, and ended up taking two staffers inside hostage. Now, what became a tense and ultimately tragic standoff...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's plan to outsource plumbing

Atlanta City Hall is planning to pay an outside company more than $200 an hour to fix plumbing issues. However, some city council members have a lot of questions.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta

McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MCDONOUGH, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta brewery gets tails wagging with puppy party

ATLANTA - There’s a nice, big dog-friendly patio at Atlanta’s Eventide Brewery, so it makes sense that the brewery would welcome National Dog Day with open arms…and paws!. Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing is hosting a party this Friday in honor of National Dog Day, using the event...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Mill Creek vs Norcross - Friday Night Lights

It's one of those things you will only see on High 5 Sports. Friday Night Heights where we use SKYFOX 5 for a new perspective on the game we love. High 5’s Justin Felder gets to the “choppa!”
NORCROSS, GA

