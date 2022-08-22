Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Le Diner En Blanc returns to Atlanta
Le Diner En Blanc, the global secret and elegant dining affair, will be back in Atlanta in September for its eighth-annual outing. Chef Vagn Nielsen and Sam Lenaeus visited Good Day to share more details about what's been called the city's largest dinner party.
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
Burgers with Buck visits Vinings' Grits & Eggs Kitchen
With a name like Grits & Eggs Kitchen, you can expect breakfast favorites like chicken and waffles. But the Vining restaurant also can serve up a delicious burger if you're in the mood in the morning.
Black Business Month highlight: All-natural beauty products
DECATUR - Small business is the backbone of the American economy. And in honor of Black Business Month, the FOX 5 I-Team checks out an all-natural beauty line run by a local couple. Social media, they say, is their go-to tool for success. The market for vegan, cruelty-free, all-natural products...
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug
It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
Atlanta Police Zone 1 major: Gun violence, theft biggest issues plaguing NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - This week starts a series of stories aimed at addressing crime by neighborhood in Atlanta. FOX 5's Alex Whittler sits down with each major who heads up an Atlanta Police precinct to talk about their zone's biggest problems and how to solve them. The series starts in northwest...
Metro Atlanta standoff inspires new thriller 'Breaking'
ATLANTA - We watched it play out in real-time on our television screens back in 2017: Marine Corps veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked into a Cobb County Wells Fargo claiming to have a bomb, and ended up taking two staffers inside hostage. Now, what became a tense and ultimately tragic standoff...
Atlanta's plan to outsource plumbing
Atlanta City Hall is planning to pay an outside company more than $200 an hour to fix plumbing issues. However, some city council members have a lot of questions.
Police: 3 shot at warehouse south of Atlanta
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – Police say three people were shot at a warehouse south of Atlanta. Henry County police said on Twitter they responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the warehouse in McDonough just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. McDonough is about 30 miles south of […]
MISSING: Atlanta woman believed to be abducted may be in the Columbus area
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing from the Midtown Apartment Complex on July 30. The family of the possibly abducted woman believes that she may be in the area of Columbus, Georgia, or Upson, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police […]
Atlanta brewery gets tails wagging with puppy party
ATLANTA - There’s a nice, big dog-friendly patio at Atlanta’s Eventide Brewery, so it makes sense that the brewery would welcome National Dog Day with open arms…and paws!. Grant Park’s Eventide Brewing is hosting a party this Friday in honor of National Dog Day, using the event...
Atlanta entrepreneur helps former inmates return to society
Chad Dillon, owner of the popular restaurant The Boiler Seafood Atlanta, is making it his mission to help convicted felons re-enter society and start their own businesses. Dillon joins Good Day with more on his involvement in the Aces Program.
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting Toddler Following Arrest In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby‘s 4PF artist Dirty Tay was arrested last week after being accused of shooting a toddler and his father. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police arrested 24-year-old Dirty Tay (real name Kentavious Wright) during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19) and booked him into the Fulton County Jail on a dozen counts.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Mill Creek vs Norcross - Friday Night Lights
It's one of those things you will only see on High 5 Sports. Friday Night Heights where we use SKYFOX 5 for a new perspective on the game we love. High 5’s Justin Felder gets to the “choppa!”
