The Shins just wrapped up the NYC stops on their 21st birthday tour for Oh, Inverted World, their quietly-game changing debut album, playing Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday night (8/23) and Brooklyn Steel on Wednesday (8/24), both with support from Joseph. The shows were double sets, kicking off with the entirety of Oh, Inverted World, played in order and with Joseph joining for many of the songs, and followed by a selection of favorites from throughout their discography, including "Phantom Limb," "Australia," and "Turn A Square." Brooklyn Steel also got a cover of Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" (Rod, coincidentally, played a couple shows in the NYC area this week too). Both nights' encores were "The Fear" and "Sleeping Lessons," the latter of which contained an interlude of Tom Petty's "American Girl."

