Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a pick for Kevin Durant

The Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round draft pick in July, according to league sources; the Raptors have refused to make Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes available; and Miami has yet to seriously engage with a package around All-Star Bam Adebayo.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Reactions to Jayson Tatum’s comments on his wrist, a photo with Kevin Durant, and losing in the Finals

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/08/22/kar… – 3:44 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Kevin Durant to the Grizzlies? It's not crazy, but it is complicated

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Desmond Bane will not be made available for Kevin Durant? Next. They not serious. – 1:36 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Couple of #NBA gambling notes: #Grizzlies still +2100 to win title amid news of their interest in Kevin Durant. #Hornets are +12000; #Wizards +16000 despite news of their interest in Donovan Mitchell. Defending champs #Warriors still 3rd shortest odds behind #Celtics and #Bucks. – 1:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

For what it’s worth, I’ve spent the last 30 minutes looking at KD-Denver trade packages and can’t get past three factors:

1. The Nuggets aren’t trading Murray

2. MPJ’s value is low

3. The Nuggets can trade *One* first round pick

Unless the Nets strongly value MPJ, it’s a no. – 12:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

FWIW, rival teams and the Nets are playing this as they should. The stress test comes when the games start, there’s no reason for BKN to sell Durant short before then. Conversely, no one should be offering top dollar right now, at least not until Marks/co pass the stress test. – 12:07 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

More and more teams inquiring about Kevin Durant #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:16 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

PPG leaders for a franchise (since the merger):

Thunder — Durant (27.4)

Warriors — Durant (25.8)

Nets — Durant (28.7)

One of the best scorers we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2CzFH8CHkp – 10:36 AM

Jon Chepkevich @JonChep

Desmond Bane is now borderline untouchable in KEVIN DURANT trade talks. Think about that for a second…

Just three years ago, Bane was not even invited to the G League Elite Camp.

Quite the come up + reminder that everyone’s path is different. – 10:35 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Grizzlies have made ‘new inquiries’ about Nets superstar, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 10:27 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

All that was reported was that Memphis showed interest in KD, and that Bane and Jackson aren’t available.

Is that enough to get a deal done? Most will say no. But it really depends on what other offers are out there. (That’s the point of showing interest, so you know). – 10:22 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Another round of “What did the Celtics actually offer to the Nets for KD?” has kicked off.

NBAugust can’t end soon enough. – 10:20 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

You got teams out here talking about players like Scottie Barnes and Jaylen Brown in KD discussions.

It’s highly unlikely those Memphis talks gain any steam without Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane. This is arguably the league’s best player/scorer. – 10:14 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies aren’t going to recklessly go after Kevin Durant. If Memphis can keep its preferred core together while acquiring arguably the league’s best player, it could be scary hours in Memphis.

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:08 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

If Jaren isn’t being offered, seems like a Memphis package for Durant would have to include Green and Adams to get anywhere near the $35.6M they’d have to send out as salary match. They could also sign-and-trade Jarrett Culver to make some confederate money for a deal. – 10:04 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies have shown interest in a Kevin Durant trade, per @Shams Charania. But so far they won’t include Bane or Jackson.

Anything else would have to include Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Danny Green (and then a truckload of first-round picks).

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:02 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

If the Grizzlies do trade for KD, he might get a @MemphisZoo giraffe named after him just like Ja.

I say make it happen @Kevin Durant – 10:01 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the grizzlies were one of the first teams that popped into my head when durant made his trade request. wrote about it here:

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Why KD will remain a Net:

* The Raptors have refused to make Scottie Barnes available

* The Pels say Brandon Ingram is untouchable

* The Grizz won’t include Jaren Jackson or Desmond Bane

* The Heat won’t trade Bam Adebayo.

* The Celtics won’t move Marcus Smart or Robert Williams – 9:27 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:

theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… – 9:15 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Offensively. Aside from dunking at close range. There is nothing that KD can do that Steph doesn’t do better. Steph shoots better from every spot on the floor. KD just gets more credit because he’s 6-10 with a handle. – 2:03 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Kevin Durant is often referred to as the greatest/most versatile scorer ever. (For some reason)

Most active 50-point Games:

Harden 23

LeBron 14

Dame 12

Steph 10 – 12:29 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features a closer look at Jaylen Brown supermax hypotheticals, Payton Pritchard's role next year, a Rob Williams update and much more:

Hope, they say, is not a strategy, but it appears to be the foundation of Brooklyn’s approach with Durant. League sources maintain that the Nets have not yet lowered their asking price in response to Durant’s trade demand and thus appear to be banking on the idea that there is still time for Durant to soften his trade-me stance and reengage with the franchise he is signed with for the next four seasons at $194 million. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 22, 2022

Brooklyn is expected to stay local for training camp this season and train in its own facility after preparing for last season with an extended stay in San Diego. It should be quite a scene if Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are all there Sept. 26 for Media Day. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 22, 2022

Kevin Durant reportedly is seeking a trade away from Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving’s future with the franchise remains uncertain. They’ve been linked to trade packages involving the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. “I knew it was a business but I didn’t know anything about it,” Duke said. “It’s still not really too different. Obviously, things affect me now that I’m in it, but I just try to keep to the main thing — working out, working hard.” -via Providence Journal / August 22, 2022

Forward Grant Williams checked in with forward Jaylen Brown after rumors sprouted about Brown potentially being involved in a trade for Nets star Kevin Durant. He’s confident that Brown will be unaffected. “It’s one of those things you can’t really be discouraged by,” Williams said. “I feel like we love JB, everyone here in Boston, everyone on the team. And it kind of shows how valuable he is, the fact that a top-10 player in the world [could be traded], and you’re the focal point?” -via Boston Globe / August 22, 2022

League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently. “[Brown is] going to take it with a competitive mindset, too,” Grant Williams said. “I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder and I love that, because I know how he responds and he’s going to be very, very, secure, because he’s secure in himself.” -via Boston Globe / August 21, 2022

Training for a role in Aquaman @FCHWPO ??? -via Twitter / August 21, 2022

Shams Charania of Stadium was first to report that Boston included Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future draft pick in an offer for the All-Star forward that the Nets turned down. However, it appears that despite the news surfacing of these reports this morning, these talks may have gone down weeks ago. “I know that it came out today so it’s front of mind, but from what I understand those are not fresh talks,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. -via Booth Newspapers / July 25, 2022

Windhorst also elaborated on what he believed was Brooklyn’s stance in current negotiations after Durant’s trade demand. “Right now the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm,” Windhorst said. “They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 25, 2022

After the Phoenix Suns matched Indiana’s $133 million maximum offer sheet to Deandre Ayton, the list of suitors for Durant became clearer. With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022