This week, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) would allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help PreK-12th grade public school educators get classroom resources through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform. The collaboration between ADE and DonorsChoose will provide teachers with up to $600 in funding for their projects, empowering them to support student academic success with classroom resources. This money will fund projects for over 8,300 Arizona public school teachers.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO