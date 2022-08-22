Read full article on original website
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Department of Education, DonorsChoose Team Up Again with New $5 Million Effort to Support Educators and Students
This week, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) would allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help PreK-12th grade public school educators get classroom resources through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit crowdfunding platform. The collaboration between ADE and DonorsChoose will provide teachers with up to $600 in funding for their projects, empowering them to support student academic success with classroom resources. This money will fund projects for over 8,300 Arizona public school teachers.
allaboutarizonanews.com
US Department of Labor Announces $3.4M in Grants to Expand Job Opportunities For Women In Non Traditional Occupations
The U.S. Department of Labor announced this week the award of $3.4 million in funding to help recruit, train and retain more women in quality pre-apprenticeship and Registered Apprenticeship programs, as well as nontraditional occupations. Administered by the department’s Women’s Bureau and Employment and Training Administration, the Women in Apprenticeship...
Comments / 0