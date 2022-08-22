ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What's going on with Kendrick Bourne?

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

Sports Final: What's going on with Kendrick Bourne? 04:50

BOSTON -- Kendrick Bourne enjoyed tons of success in his first season with the Patriots, emerging as one of Mac Jones' favorite targets. His second year in New England, however, has gotten off to a bumpy start.

With the offseason additions of DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton, Bourne's usage and targets took a dip in training camp. Then during last week's joint practices with the Panthers, Bourne found himself either on the sideline or in the locker room on Tuesday, and was then spotted working with offensive reserves on Wednesday as a form of punishment.

Bourne did not play in Friday night's preseason game against Carolina, leading many to believe there is something up with the receiver and the team. There were some rumblings that the Patriots may be looking to trade Bourne ahead of the regular season over the weekend, but ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss dismissed those rumors on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV.

"No trade rumors, but what happened this past week was he was not ready to practice. He came out for a drill and his knee pads weren't down and the referee came and told him to get out of the drill. Bill Belichick was not happy," Reiss explained. "He turned around to Kendrick and said some words we cannot say on this family broadcast.

"Then, about 30 minutes later the big fight starts to happen, and Kendrick runs across the field and delivers a punch and gets kicked out. Those two things, if you're Bill Belichick, you're sending a message to Kendrick: You be ready to practice, don't do that , and you earn your time on the field," said Reiss.

Reiss doesn't believe that the Patriots will trade Bourne, especially now with Thornton expected to miss at least two months with a broken collarbone. But Bourne definitely needs to get right and return to form.

"They need him -- but they need him to be back to being Kendrick Bourne," added Reiss.

Bourne is with the team out in Las Vegas, with the Patriots set to have a pair of joint practices with the Raiders ahead of Friday night's preseason finale.

Check out the full segment above where Reiss and Christian Fauria chat everything Patriots with Steve Burton, including Thornton's injury, the team's vertical attack and what it means for the offense, and the added quickness on defense.

CBS Boston

Patriots will reportedly work out WR Dazz Newsome on Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) -- The Patriots are pretty set at wide receiver, but the team is going to take a look at a free agent pass-catcher after the conclusion of their preseason. New England is reportedly set to work out ex-Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome on Sunday.That comes according to PFF's Doug Kyed, who reported that Newsome will be in Foxboro this weekend after working out for the Tennessee Titans on Friday. Newsome, 23, was released by the Bears earlier this week.Newsome was a sixth-round pick by the Bears out of UNC in 2021. He broke his collarbone ahead of his...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Pats release Malcolm Butler with injury settlement

BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler's reunion with the Patriots did not go as planned, officially coming to an end on Thursday.The Patriots released Butler with an injury settlement. Butler had been placed on injured reserve earlier this summer.By releasing Butler with the injury settlement, the Patriots allow for Butler to sign with another team when or if he is healthy enough to play.The 32-year-old cornerback had returned to New England after retiring prior to the 2021 season, when he was employed by the Arizona Cardinals. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he signed after his infamous benching in the Patriots' Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.Butler's career began with New England as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, with his rookie season ending on one of the most significant plays in NFL history, when he intercepted Russell Wilson's pass at the goal line to allow the Patriots to win their first Super Bowl in a decade.He signed with the Patriots this year and played in the team's first preseason game, but he didn't return to the practice field after that game before being placed on injured reserve.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones, Patriots offense struggle in finale preseason game

BOSTON -- The Patriots are out of preseason tune-ups. Unfortunately, the offense looks like they could use a few more.Mac Jones and New England's offensive starters played into the second quarter of Friday night's third and final preseason game against the Raiders -- a 23-6 New England loss in Las Vegas. Starters usually don't play that much in the final preseason tilt -- the Raiders sat most of theirs -- but the Patriots offense has needed every rep they can get ahead of the regular season.That extra playing time on Friday night almost seemed like a punishment handed out by...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Takeaways from Patriots' preseason finale

BOSTON -- The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending with a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a game of football, it's going to count. That is a bit worrisome considering the team didn't look all that great during the preseason. Friday night's finale was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled in their final tune-up before facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.The Patriots don't really look ready for games that count. They now have two weeks to put it together. But before we move on to Miami, here are...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Ty Montgomery injured in Patriots' preseason finale

BOSTON -- Ty Montgomery was expected to have a big role in the Patriots offense this season. But the versatile running back had to be carted to the locker room during New England's preseason finale after suffering an ankle injury.Montgomery was injured on the Patriots' second offensive drive Friday night against the Raiders in Las Vegas. He took a first-down carry four yards up the middle before being met by a sea of players, and hurt his ankle when he was taken down to the field.Mac Jones called for the New England training staff immediately after Montgomery's run, and two people had to help the running back limp off the field. He was eventually taken back to the Patriots locker room on a cart, and ruled out for the rest of the evening at the start of the second half.Montgomery was a strong candidate to take over as New England's third-down pass-catching running back, behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart. Should he have to miss time to start the season, it will help J.J. Taylor's cause of making the roster, and rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris could see some early action out of the backfield.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Report: Mac Jones, starters unlikely to play much in preseason finale

BOSTON -- Anyone hoping for a final, full look at the Patriots' starters before the season gets underway may be disappointed on Friday night.When the Patriots suit up to play the Raiders for their third and final preseason game in Las Vegas, the starters are expected to see "minimal" playing time, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.The Patriots and Raiders held joint practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Bill Belichick has spoken to how valuable those reps can be. Reiss indicated that the work on the practice field this week may ease the urgency for the starters -- including Mac Jones -- to play much in the preseason game."A safer assumption is that they feel the risk of extended action outweighs the potential reward of what would result from it after [two] productive practices," Reiss wrote in a follow-up tweet.Jones and the first-team offense have had minimal game action this preseason, with Jones leading three drives last week before Brian Hoyer got in some work with the starters on one brief drive.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots had a much better day in second joint practice with Raiders

BOSTON -- The Patriots held their second joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday in Nevada, and it went much, much better than their first joint session with the Raiders on Tuesday.By all accounts, Tuesday was the worst practice of the summer for the Patriots. That is saying something, considering how many bad practices the team has had this summer.But Wednesday's session was a solid bounce-back day for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense, as well as the New England defense. Jones even made it a point to say it was a "good, clean practice" and pointed out...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
