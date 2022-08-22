ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhOmn_0hQZgPH000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9PNp_0hQZgPH000

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

If we learned anything from Remy Ma, it’s to not sleep on her fashion game. The rapper oozed retro vibes at TT Torrez’s 90s dinner and birthday party celebration at Universal Hip Hop Museum on August 20, 2022, in New York City.

Dressed in denim overalls and a matching jacket by FUBU, the Bronx-native partnered the look with an orange bucket hat, bamboo earrings, 54 11 Reebok sneakers, and undeniable swag.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma)

Remy styled the look with a blunt bob hairstyle that perfectly complimented her look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2N2p_0hQZgPH000

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Standing by her side was her husband Papoose, dressed in classic tan Carhartt pants, with a matching jacket and hat. He completed the look with a pair of Timberland boots. Together, the couple pulled off  seamless 90s ensembles that met the birthday party’s theme.

Remy doesn’t play when it comes to serving top-tier looks. She attended the premiere of Power Book III’s Raising Kanan, clad in blue boyfriend jeans, a white cropped top styled with one button closed, blue Bottega Veneta wire stretch sandals and a matching blue Birkin bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuuUT_0hQZgPH000

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

She’s a vibe! Remy Ma’s style is so chic and effortless. She pulls the best looks together and serves them with the utmost confidence. We stan! What do you think? Are you feelin’ her 90s getup?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Remy Ma Gave Us Style Goals

Remy Ma Has Instagram In A Frenzy Over Her Curve-Hugging, Little Black Dress

Ashanti Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Latest Instagram Post

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky

New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remy Ma
rolling out

Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fubu#Boyfriend Jeans#Themed Birthday Party#Universal Hip Hop Museum#Reebok#Timberland
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy