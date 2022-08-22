ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Back to School Drive with Matt & Ramona: How you can donate!

By Matt Harris
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nm6Wi_0hQZgOdV00

Source: iOne Digital / Radio One Digital

It’s back to school time and Mix 107.9 is supporting our local teachers with Matt & Ramona’s Back to School Supply Drive benefitting Classroom Central and our area teachers.

Stop by and see Matt and Ramona at the Dog House (Mint & Morehead) before the Charlotte FC soccer match on Saturday, August 27 to donate or pitch in with donations.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Classroom Central distributes free school supplies to teachers in nearly 200 schools across 6 school districts to help give all students an equal chance to succeed.

Classroom Central turns every dollar you donate into $9 worth of school supplies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 107.9

Back-To-School Shopping 40% More Expensive For Most Families

Inflation has made back-to-school shopping a lot more expensive for most families. According to the National Retail Federal (NRF), families will spend an average of 40% more on back-to-school items compared to fall of 2019. The biggest price hikes?  Stationary (21.8% higher), furniture (21.1% higher), and shoes (9.9% higher). A total of $37 billion will […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Sports
MIX 107.9

Panthers take on Bills in finale

by Sharon Thorsland   The Panthers take on the Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night in their final game of the preseason.  This will be the closest thing to a regular season match-up, with Baker Mayfield and most of the starters playing into the second quarter.  The only problem is the Bills […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy