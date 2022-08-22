Back to School Drive with Matt & Ramona: How you can donate!

It’s back to school time and Mix 107.9 is supporting our local teachers with Matt & Ramona’s Back to School Supply Drive benefitting Classroom Central and our area teachers.

Stop by and see Matt and Ramona at the Dog House (Mint & Morehead) before the Charlotte FC soccer match on Saturday, August 27 to donate or pitch in with donations.

Classroom Central distributes free school supplies to teachers in nearly 200 schools across 6 school districts to help give all students an equal chance to succeed.

Classroom Central turns every dollar you donate into $9 worth of school supplies.