If You're Concerned About Thinning Hair, Eat More of This

If you're concerned about thinning hair, Ryan Seacrest has a tip for you: eat more tacos!

Yes, you read that right. Well, it's really about eating more shrimp, fish or crab inside the tacos due to the collagen in the fish which helps with thickening hair.

Why? Collagen, composed of the amino acids glycine, proline, hydroxyproline and arginine, is the main protein found in animal connective tissue, and an essential building block for our skin and bodies. Collagen is necessary for providing the elasticity, suppleness, and regeneration of our skin and hair, aka it keeps us looking youthful and wrinkle-free!

Another tip? Try simply adding marine collagen to your coffee like Seacrest does. Sounds gross, but it's tasteless and odorless.

