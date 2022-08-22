Read full article on original website
swark.today
Watch the community join in the Back to School Bash
Downtown was filled to the brim with folks who turned up for the Back to School Bash hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust, Hope Public Schools, and Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. Numerous businesses, organizations, churches, and more also joined in the celebration, as well multiple members of the community. Watch the video above for the full story!
swark.today
SRO Dean Talks Trap Club with HAPS Students
On Wednesday, August 24, Hope Public Schools SRO Corporal Justin Dean talked with students at HAPS about starting a Junior Trap Shooting Club. Nearly 40 students, each over the age of 12, listened to information and asked questions. Trap season starts in February or March, according to Dean. Students must have already taken or will take the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Hunter’s Education course before they can participate.
swark.today
United Way Announces First Annual Gala to be held in October
The United Way of Hempstead County is excited to announce our 1st Annual Gala to be held Thursday, October 27 at the Hope Country Club. Proceeds from the semi-formal event will be used to fund grants for more than a dozen agencies in Hempstead County including 4-H, Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, Domestic Violence Prevention, Harvest Regional Food Bank, Hempstead County Closet, Hope’s 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Hope in Action, Hope for Paws, Hospice of Hope, Junior Auxiliary, and Rainbow of Challenges. Community sponsors are being sought to help recognize the hard work of these agencies and their volunteers through a fun night out where you can walk the red carpet for a fantastic cause. Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date after sponsors have been confirmed.
swark.today
ROC/PNC announce sponsorship of USDA Food Program
HOPE, AR. – Rainbow of Challenges & Prescott-Nevada County Special Services announced today its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no charge or at a reduced charge to children/adults at all ROC/PNC day service facilities. In accordance with Federal law and the United States Department of Agriculture policy, ROC/PNC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
swark.today
Jerald “Jake” Tyson
Mr. Jerald (“Jake”) Tyson, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Friday August 26, 2022, in Hope. Jake was born May 24, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas to James Eual and Agnes Scott Tyson. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a Mason. Jake loved to spend his free time hunting, fishing and being with family. He especially loved being Pepaw to his granddaughters, taking them for snow cones, doughnuts, and bike rides. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James E. (“Jamie”) Tyson and sister, Virginia Brunson.
swark.today
SWEPCO to begin embankment project at Little River
SHREVEPORT, La. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of Little River near Turk Power Plant in Fulton, Ark. The project consists of placing rip rap – a rock...
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
swark.today
Johnny Carroll Martin
Johnny Carroll Martin, age 63 of Pearcy, AR, formerly of Hope, Arkansas, died in a tragic tractor accident on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Johnny was born on October 7, 1958 in Hope, Arkansas to Roy James Martin and Orene Audie McDowell Martin of the Spring Hill community. He was enjoying...
swark.today
Jeremy Fortner
Mr. Jeremy Fortner, age 32, was called home on August 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas, from the time he was born Jeremy was loved, cherished by so many and his smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious to just to be around him was a pure joy. His most cherished accomplishment was becoming a dad and being respected by all. He will be forever missed.
swark.today
HPS seeking nominations for Educator Hall of Fame
Hope Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2022 Educator Hall of Fame ballot. In order for a person to be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:. Be retired from the field of education (Ex: Not currently working as an educator);. Must...
hopeprescott.com
Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swark.today
Kiley Burton
Mr. Kiley Shawn Burton, age 50 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, in Prescott. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 Hwy 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Funeral service will be 3:00pm on Sunday August 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Henson officiating....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
swark.today
Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20
Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
KTBS
Warrant issued for material witness in murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 40. More warrants may be issued in connection with this matter, police said.
swark.today
Prescott Curley Wolves’ win against Bismarck, 47-28 in War Memorial, shows Wolves’ early season growing pains
Playing in the 56,000-capacity War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for their season opener, a game streamed from the SWArk.Today website, the Prescott Curley Wolves beat the Bismarck Lions 47-28 Tuesday night, with the Wolves’ receiver Eric Grigsby, running back Travion Dickens and quarterback Carston Poole among the outstanding performers.
