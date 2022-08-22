The United Way of Hempstead County is excited to announce our 1st Annual Gala to be held Thursday, October 27 at the Hope Country Club. Proceeds from the semi-formal event will be used to fund grants for more than a dozen agencies in Hempstead County including 4-H, Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, Domestic Violence Prevention, Harvest Regional Food Bank, Hempstead County Closet, Hope’s 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, Hope in Action, Hope for Paws, Hospice of Hope, Junior Auxiliary, and Rainbow of Challenges. Community sponsors are being sought to help recognize the hard work of these agencies and their volunteers through a fun night out where you can walk the red carpet for a fantastic cause. Individual ticket sales will be announced at a later date after sponsors have been confirmed.

