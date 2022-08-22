ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Man charged with murder after Madison shooting

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhKID_0hQZeqq500

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is in custody after a ‘neighbor dispute’ turned fatal Sunday afternoon.

The shooting took place off Gillespie Road and when Madison Police Department (MPD) arrived they found a man and a woman were shot. Both victims were taken to area hospitals, where the male victim later died.

Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting

MPD Captain Lamar Anderson told News 19 that a suspect was taken into custody, he was later identified as Donquise Kelton, 24, of Madison.

Capt. Anderson said Kelton is facing one murder charge and one attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Here’s News 19’s Sunday night reporting:

As of Sunday evening, the female victim was in stable condition.

