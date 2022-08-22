Read full article on original website
Donna J. Williams
Donna J. Williams, age 67, of Manitowoc passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Manitowoc health and Rehabilitation Center. Donna was born October 8, 1954, in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Donald & Genrose (Ebert) Bartels. She attended schools in Manitowoc, graduating with the class of 1973 with Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 5, 1975, she married Dennis Williams at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Anna Luella Muench
Anna Luella Muench, age 101 of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, with her loving family at her side. The former Luella Hill was born on July 10, 1921, in the town of Franklin, to the late Frank and Margaret (Lemberger) Hill. She grew up in the town of Franklin and was married to Richard C. Muench Sr. on May 6, 1941, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Whitelaw. In 1960 the couple purchased Haupt’s Tavern in Alverno and changed the name to Muench’s Supper Club. In 1989 the couple sold the business and started wintering in Arizona. Richard preceded her in death on March 8, 1999.
Jagemann Stamping Celebrates 75 Years in Manitowoc
In 1946, William P. Jagemann started a small stamping company in Manitowoc. Now, 75 years later, his modest beginnings have spread into a worldwide supplier of quality, deep draw stampings, progressive stampings, fineblank stampings, and insert-/over-molded plastic capabilities. In a news release, Jagemann Stamping thanked their employees over the years...
Robert C. Franke
Robert C. Franke, age 78, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He died unexpectedly as a result of cardiac arrest. Bob was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son of Milton and Eleanor (Spevacek) Franke and moved to Manitowoc shortly after. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and went on to attend Manitowoc County Teachers College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. His first teaching assignment was in Mequon, Wisconsin where he taught 5th grade. He returned to the area to teach at C.C. Case Elementary School in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. When L.B. Clarke Middle School was built in 1969, Bob began teaching 8th grade science where he remained until his retirement in 2007. Throughout Bob’s 41 years of teaching, he made an impact on thousands of students. Bob made teaching fun and engaging while also making sure every student felt confident and loved. To this day, many of his students still talk about lessons from his class and refer to him as their favorite teacher.
Big Brothers Big Sisters WI Shoreline in Need of Adult Volunteers
The local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is in need of more volunteers. Big Brothers Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline is the new name for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan branches, which joined forces in March of last year in order to better serve the entire area. While they are doing everything...
WPS Foundation awards MFRD Scene Safety Lighting Equipment
Representatives from Wisconsin Public Service were at The Manitowoc Fire and Rescue Department Friday to present them new scene safety lighting equipment through their WPS Foundation Rewarding Responders Grant. Matt Cullen is The Director of Media Relations for Wisconsin Public Service, says these grants, up to $2,000,are awarded annually to...
Gov. Evers and DOT Award the Port of Manitowoc $900,000
The Port of Manitowoc is getting some additional funding from the state. Yesterday, Governor Tony Evers and the state DOT announced that the Port will be getting $900,000 through the Harbor Assistance Program. This grant will go toward the construction of new rail platform extensions, which will end up supporting...
Wisconsin Vein Center Welcomes All to See Its New EVOLVE Facility in Manitowoc
The Wisconsin Vein Center is inviting everyone to stop out tomorrow (August 25th) to their Manitowoc location to experience their brand-new EVOLVE facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 4:15 p.m. for the body sculpting, skin tightening, and muscle toning program, which will be held at 940 Maritime Drive, Suite 4 in Manitowoc.
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum to Officially Open Up Purple Octopus Playground this Weekend
After months of work and years of planning, the Purple Octopus Playground at the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will finally be open for use this weekend. The staff at the museum have voiced their excitement for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 10:00 tomorrow morning (August 27th) at 902 North 8th Street in Downtown Sheboygan.
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side
Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
Lincoln Girls Tennis Finish 2-1 At Multi School Meet
The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Tennis team went 2-1 Thursday (August 25th) at a multi-school meet in Green Bay. The Ships netters were edged by West De Pere 4-3, before coming back to defeat Kimberly 5-2 and Shawano 4-1. Coach Stephanie Henschel tells us that singles players Olivia Minikel and Molly...
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
9-Year-Old Fond du Lac County Girl Injured After a 1,000 Pound Hay Bale Fell Over
A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl had to be flown to Milwaukee for treatment after a 1,000-pound hay bale landed on her yesterday afternoon (August 24th). Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Eden at around 2:50 p.m. where they discovered that three children were chasing kittens in the barn.
Shipbuilders & Michigan Foe Headlines Local Football Schedule
The first-ever meeting between Manitowoc Lincoln and Mona Shores, Michigan highlights the Friday Night Lights football schedule. The Shipbuilders play the Sailors in the Muskegon-area team’s season opener tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the inaugural Battle-of-the-Badger Carferry series. You can hear the game on 107.9 FM WOMT and at...
Three Young Local Fair Participants Praise 4-H for Helping them Grow
While the Manitowoc County Fair is a time for people to come together and have a good time, it is also a very important time of the year for young agriculturalists. Many youths in the area spend all year getting ready to show their cattle, swine, lambs, and rabbits at the fair.
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
Changes Announced for 2022 Hunting Season
The DNR has announced a few changes for the 2022 hunting season. Starting with the open-water waterfowl season. Hunters may now hunt in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay, and Big Green Lake as long as they are a minimum distance of 500 feet from shore. Also,...
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
