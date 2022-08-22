Read full article on original website
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Weed World trucks, upstream vs. downstream, and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
Panelists at NY Cannabis Insider NYC event discuss CAURD concerns, hopes
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. At a sold-out NY Cannabis Insider event in NYC Tuesday night, a panel of stakeholders discussed the...
Alfonso Davis calls out Syracuse Common Council for appointing opponent with criminal record
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Alfonso Davis, one of two finalists for an appointment to Syracuse’s Common Council, called out members of the body after it selected a candidate with a criminal history over him. Davis said he will run a write-in campaign highlighting the issue in November. The Common Council...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
CNY girls basketball coach keeps job amid voting confusion, dissent among board members
Oswego, N.Y. — A Central New York school district, faced with uncertainty and confusion about its girls basketball team, has named a coach. The Oswego City School District Board of Education approved Joe Babcock, who has coached the team the last three seasons, to keep his job during a special meeting held virtually Wednesday. The vote passed 5-1.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
Today’s obit: Sharry Doyle was an accountant and volunteer who worked to age 89
Sharry Weber Doyle, 90, of Fayetteville, died on Sunday at Francis House. She was born in Yonkers and moved to Syracuse when her husband, George, attended Syracuse University College of Law, according to her obituary. Doyle survived cancer in 1959 and went on to pursue a career as an accountant.
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse PD
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12 week field training program side-by-side with senior officers to apply what they learned at the academy, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Meet Phoebe (and Diana and Luke and Millie), the first calves born at the 2022 NYS Fair
Amid the opening day cacophony of the 2022 New York State Fair, something miraculous happened at precisely 6:20 p.m. — a calf with black fur and a white-tipped tail came into the world. Her name is Phoebe, and she’s the first calf born at the fair’s Dairy Cow Birthing...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
Day 3 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule
Geddes, N.Y. — We were blessed with more glorious weather for Day Two of the New York State Fair. That gave 48,591 of us the freedom to roam the fairgrounds and see fun free music from Great White (photo above), Ice-T and The Prodigals. It also gave us a...
Outsider Brandon Williams gets ‘cordial and gracious’ treatment from GOP after upsetting their guy
Syracuse, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, the conservative outsider whose campaign for Congress many Republican Party power brokers tried to snuff out, was happy to take their congratulatory phone calls after he won Tuesday’s primary. All is forgiven, Williams said.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million CNY patients
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
