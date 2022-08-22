ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police officer indicted for wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTBS

Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents

STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
STONEWALL, LA
Paul Kennedy
Alvin Jones
KTBS

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Vanchiere: Bivalent booster recommended for all adults; supply may be limited

SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon. Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums

MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Countdown to FFF: Logansport

The last time we saw Logansport on the field they were walking out of the Superdome as 1A runners up. When asked about that game, head coach Kevin Magee recalled a moment with then junior quarterback Khameron Boykins. "When we were coming out at half time the score was what...
LOGANSPORT, LA

