2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KTBS
Shreveport police officer indicted for wire fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport police officer was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment charged James Cisco, 51, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that...
KTBS
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KTBS
Bossier Animal Services hopes to clear the shelter this weekend
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to clear the shelters this weekend. Adoption fees are waived Saturday and Sunday. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. "We are bursting at the...
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
KTBS
Physical therapy right around the corner for DeSoto Parish athletes, residents
STONEWALL, La. — DeSoto Parish athletes don’t have to travel too far to get top tier physical therapy. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the opening of its new outpatient physical therapy center in Stonewall. The new Christus Outpatient Therapy Clinic in Stonewall offers comprehensive therapy services to help...
KTBS
One Class at a Time: KTBS surprises Donnie Bickham Middle School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS has teamed up with Barksdale Federal Credit Union to help teachers One Class at a Time. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins introduces us to this week's winner at Donnie Bickham Middle School.
KTBS
Perkins administration responds; council members still not satisfied on health care controversy
SHREVEPORT, La.-- A response from Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration on the city's health care plan controversy does not fill the bill, according to at least two city council members. Perkins' CAO Henry Whitehorn tried to satisfy Councilman Grayson Boucher's request to see the formal request for proposal -- or RFP...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
KTBS
The Morning Break: High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed high school football.
KTBS
Vanchiere: Bivalent booster recommended for all adults; supply may be limited
SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer has applied for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its new bivalent COVID booster. Moderna is expected to do the same soon. Bivalent means it has two different parts; in this case, the shots contain formulations to target both the original strain of coronavirus and the latest Omicron mutation, BA.5, which is currently responsible for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and worldwide.
KTBS
Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
KTBS
Email clouds Perkins administration claim of fair opportunity for Willis-Knighton health coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration insists that a formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- was sent to insurers for the city's new health care plan for employees and retirees. But they've yet to show it. And an email obtained by KTBS 3 News casts more doubt.
KTBS
New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums
MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
KTBS
Countdown to FFF: Logansport
The last time we saw Logansport on the field they were walking out of the Superdome as 1A runners up. When asked about that game, head coach Kevin Magee recalled a moment with then junior quarterback Khameron Boykins. "When we were coming out at half time the score was what...
