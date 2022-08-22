Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Was Really Impressed by Mookie Betts’ Outstanding Catch
Tony Gonsolin had a pretty easy route to his 16th victory of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one run in five innings and departing with a 7-1 lead after just 77 pitches. But early in the game, before the Dodgers had put a shellacking on reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Mookie Betts made what felt like a very consequential catch in right field.
Cardinals: Nolan Arenado loses his mind on ump after terrible check swing call (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado flipped his lid on the umpires after a rough check-swing call on Wednesday night. Arenado and the Cards are in the middle of a pennant race, trying to extend their NL Central advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers. The heroics of Albert Pujols have helped of late, but as St. Louis knows all too well, you can’t take any division lead for granted.
Column: Good riddance to Angels owner Arte Moreno and his sombrero of shame
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery
Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Betts leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, .99 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Marlins +170; over/under is 7...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History
Los Angeles star Trea Turner is on pace to reach a couple huge statistical marks no Dodgers shortstop has ever reached in a season.
Report: Arte Moreno has been looking to sell Angels for 'upwards of two months'
The Angels appear set for a major shake-up, as owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he’d retained financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news came as a surprise publicly, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Moreno had planned to look into selling the team for a while before making the announcement. One source tells Rosenthal a sale has been under consideration for upwards of two months.
Clayton Kershaw May Return During Mets Series
Clayton Kershaw has been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 5 due to lower back pain, but he may soon be returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously said Kershaw would not need a rehab assignment because he’s only been on the IL for a few weeks. Kershaw is expected to pitch his final simulated game on Saturday in Miami.
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Named 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Gavin Stone Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Diego Cartaya their 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and Gavin Stone as the franchise’s Pitcher of the Year. Both are top-ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization and are listed on MLB’s top-100 rankings. The honor is a culmination of...
Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June
With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
MLB News: Reviled Angels Owner to Explore Selling His Team
Angels owner Arte Moreno is open to the idea of selling off his Anaheim team.
