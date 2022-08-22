ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Was Really Impressed by Mookie Betts’ Outstanding Catch

Tony Gonsolin had a pretty easy route to his 16th victory of the season on Tuesday, allowing just one run in five innings and departing with a 7-1 lead after just 77 pitches. But early in the game, before the Dodgers had put a shellacking on reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Mookie Betts made what felt like a very consequential catch in right field.
FanSided

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado loses his mind on ump after terrible check swing call (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado flipped his lid on the umpires after a rough check-swing call on Wednesday night. Arenado and the Cards are in the middle of a pennant race, trying to extend their NL Central advantage over the Milwaukee Brewers. The heroics of Albert Pujols have helped of late, but as St. Louis knows all too well, you can’t take any division lead for granted.
FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a massive piece of their rotation recently as Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John Surgery. Thankfully, they still have solid options when it comes to the postseason. The return of Andrew Heaney just shows how many guys can step in and contribute when the lights are brightest. Heaney, who missed substantial […] The post Dave Roberts hints at Dodgers’ potential postseason plans for Andrew Heaney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Betts leads Dodgers against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-37, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (54-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, .99 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Marlins +170; over/under is 7...
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Arte Moreno has been looking to sell Angels for 'upwards of two months'

The Angels appear set for a major shake-up, as owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he’d retained financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the franchise. The news came as a surprise publicly, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Moreno had planned to look into selling the team for a while before making the announcement. One source tells Rosenthal a sale has been under consideration for upwards of two months.
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw May Return During Mets Series

Clayton Kershaw has been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 5 due to lower back pain, but he may soon be returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously said Kershaw would not need a rehab assignment because he’s only been on the IL for a few weeks. Kershaw is expected to pitch his final simulated game on Saturday in Miami.
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers 2023 Schedule: Yankees Come to Dodger Stadium in Early June

With the release of the Dodgers’ 2023 schedule on Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited about as the Dodgers hopefully look to defend their 2022 World Series title. It’s always big news when the New York Yankees come to town. The Yankees, like the Dodgers, have a nationwide fanbase, so you can find fans of the Bombers wherever you go. You can also find plenty of people who despise the Yankees, so there’s passion on both sides wherever they go.
