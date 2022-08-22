CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!. K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO