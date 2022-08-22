Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state highway patrol trooper is lucky to have avoided significant injuries following an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
Passenger found in overturned Hummer dies during crash in Canton
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred during Friday’s early-morning hours. According to crash investigators, officers responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Market Avenue North. Emergency crews arrived and found an overturned 2007 Hummer on the side of...
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was indicted Friday on several charges that include, tampering with records, passing bad checks, and theft in office. Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 12. The East...
Early morning crash in Canton leaves 1 dead and 1 in critical condition
CANTON, Ohio — One individual is dead, and another is critically injured following an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Canton Police Department, the crash...
Facial reconstruction shows ‘John Doe’ whose remains were found in 1987 in eastern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation hopes new forensic evidence will help identify a man whose remains were discovered 35 years ago in the eastern part of the state. Officials from the state attorney general’s office were joined by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and the...
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!. K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”
2 people injured after stolen vehicle flees OSHP traffic stop on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital after a vehicle fled an Ohio State Highway Patrol traffic stop and crashed on Cleveland’s West Side, according to OSHP. OSHP said they pulled over a reported stolen BMW near West 58th and Storer Avenue around 4:45 pm;...
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
Ohio mom sentenced for leaving daughter, pets alone
Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of child endangering and prohibitions concerning companion animal charges.
1 person critically injured in Westlake car accident
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two car accident Thursday afternoon, police said. According to Westlake Captain Gerald Vogel the accident happened at the intersection of Hilliard Blvd. and Bassett Road around 1:45 p.m. Police are asking drivers to...
Former Akron pastor under investigation after cremated remains were found inside his church sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former lead pastor of an Akron church is found guilty of operating a funeral home without a license, and is now headed to prison for nearly 12 years. Minister Shawnte Hardin was convicted in early August on 31 criminal charges that include: operating an unlicensed...
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
