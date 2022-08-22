ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona International Speedway Team, Pace Car Visit Palm Terrace Elementary School, Handing Out Goodies in Continuation of Track's "Back to School" Program

 5 days ago
daytonainternationalspeedway.com

Daytona International Speedway’s “Lightnin’ Epton Ticket Office” Unveiled, Honoring 102-Year-Old Legendary, Inspirational and Beloved Staff Member Juanita “Lightnin’” Epton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AUG. 25, 2022) – To honor one of its most-beloved employees – and an American Icon – Daytona International Speedway unveiled the “Lightnin’ Epton Ticket Office” on Thursday, a huge, emotional surprise to the 102-year-old who still comes to work each day.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia

Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th

Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Orlando Weekly

Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall

Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set? Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building  just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church.
DELAND, FL
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whiteview Village, a Gated New-Home Community in Palm Coast, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a new, single-family home community in Palm Coast. Whiteview Village is a gated community conveniently located near Interstate 95 and US-1. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Palm Coast beaches and Belle Terre Park and Ralph Center Park for outdoor recreation, including sports fields, playgrounds and skate parks. The community is also just minutes away from AdventHealth Palm Coast medical center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005084/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a gated new-home community in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
PALM COAST, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
ORLANDO, FL

