Daytona International Speedway Team, Pace Car Visit Palm Terrace Elementary School, Handing Out Goodies in Continuation of Track’s “Back to School” Program

daytonainternationalspeedway.com
Daytona International Speedway’s “Lightnin’ Epton Ticket Office” Unveiled, Honoring 102-Year-Old Legendary, Inspirational and Beloved Staff Member Juanita “Lightnin’” Epton
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AUG. 25, 2022) – To honor one of its most-beloved employees – and an American Icon – Daytona International Speedway unveiled the “Lightnin’ Epton Ticket Office” on Thursday, a huge, emotional surprise to the 102-year-old who still comes to work each day.
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!
If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
Bishop Moore Catholic, Edgewater football matchups canceled due to ‘inappropriate’ social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A set of high school football matchups set for Thursday has been canceled due to the “inappropriate nature of a social media post,” according to Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s Facebook page. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The freshman and...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia
Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
tmpresale.com
Three Dog Nights performance in Daytona Beach, FL Dec 10, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Three Dog Night presale passcode has been published! Everybody with this pre-sale info will have an opportunity to order tickets before the public. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Three Dog Night’s event in Daytona Beach during this presale you might not be able to buy them before they sell out!
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Historic DeLand church to become yet another food hall
Would it be too much to say that food halls have become a new religion among Central Florida's property developer set? Exhibits A through Z are on display in DeLand where a historic church is in the process of being converted into a food hall. The circa 1927 building just outside of Stetson University was the long-time home of Trinity United Methodist Church.
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whiteview Village, a Gated New-Home Community in Palm Coast, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a new, single-family home community in Palm Coast. Whiteview Village is a gated community conveniently located near Interstate 95 and US-1. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Palm Coast beaches and Belle Terre Park and Ralph Center Park for outdoor recreation, including sports fields, playgrounds and skate parks. The community is also just minutes away from AdventHealth Palm Coast medical center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005084/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a gated new-home community in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
newsdaytonabeach.com
Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race
Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
beckersasc.com
ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida
Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
Happening Thursday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Central Florida families will have a chance to pick up food items free of cost Thursday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold a food giveaway. Organizers said the distribution will be held in conjunction with Houses...
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
Comments / 1