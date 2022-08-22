Davidson County man wins $100,000 on NC Lottery scratch-off after purchasing ticket at store he owns

Lexington's Paul Jackson Jr. had his best day ever at work recently when he tried his luck by purchasing a $25 scratch-off ticket. He won a $100,000 prize.

Making the win even sweeter is the fact that Jackson owns The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, where he bought his Spectacular Riches ticket.

He collected his prize Thursday and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Efforts to reach Jackson by phone at his store were not successful.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. In 2022 so far, North Carolinians have raised $929.8 million for educational programs through lottery ticket purchases, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. That is the most prizes ever won in the state through lottery play.

For details on how $9.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact.”

