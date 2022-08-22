ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County man wins $100,000 on NC Lottery scratch-off after purchasing ticket at store he owns

By Jill Doss-Raines, The Dispatch
 5 days ago

Lexington's Paul Jackson Jr. had his best day ever at work recently when he tried his luck by purchasing a $25 scratch-off ticket. He won a $100,000 prize.

Making the win even sweeter is the fact that Jackson owns The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, where he bought his Spectacular Riches ticket.

He collected his prize Thursday and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Efforts to reach Jackson by phone at his store were not successful.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. In 2022 so far, North Carolinians have raised $929.8 million for educational programs through lottery ticket purchases, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. That is the most prizes ever won in the state through lottery play.

For details on how $9.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact.”

- Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items, and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com and subscribe to us at the-dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Davidson County man wins $100,000 on NC Lottery scratch-off after purchasing ticket at store he owns

