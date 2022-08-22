Read full article on original website
New Jersey couple solve mystery of Depression-era cash buried in yard
July 28 (UPI) -- A New Jersey couple said they solved the mystery of $2,000 they unearthed in their yard while doing work on their home. Richard and Suzanne Gilson said they bought their 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in unassuming places.
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
Shocking video of Las Vegas Strip flooding shows water pouring through casinos after monsoon rain submerges streets
MONSOON rain has flooded the Las Vegas Strip, with videos on social media showing water pouring through the city's iconic casinos. Some of the most famous casinos - Circa Resort, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood Casino and the LINQ Hotel - have been flooded as a result of the rampant rain on Friday.
Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Virginia store was taking a bag of popcorn with a hole in it to the front of the business when a snake poked its head out from inside the snack container. Kimberly Slaughter said she was at Shoppers Value in Kenbridge when...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
NJ pharmaceutical payroll manager charged for stealing $900K from company
A payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company was charged with stealing $900,000 over the span of five years, authorities announced Wednesday.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Body matching description of man who jumped from Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws’ bridge located
Five days after Tavaughn Bulgin disappeared into the waters below the famed Jaws Bridge in Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday night, authorities on Thursday announced they found what is presumed to be his body in a nearby pond. State Police said a shell fisherman discovered the body around 11:30 a.m....
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
dailyphew.com
Woman Shows Up To Clean An Abandoned House And Finds A Dog In The Attic
When a woman went to clean an abandoned house, she examined the attic to organize and clean it. When she did, she had a startling surprise when she discovered a dog that had been locked there for several days. When the dog was discovered to be imprisoned in the attic...
Whimsical NY Mushroom House Looks Wild! Wait Until You See Inside!
Walk through the woods of New York State and you would expect to find mushrooms along the way. What you might not expect to find is a Mushroom House. The world famous Mushroom House is an iconic home tucked away in the woods of Parinton, NY. The name of the house gives you an idea of what to expect. The exterior gives you more of an idea but wait until you see inside!
This Secret Beach is Hidden Inside One of Michigan's Most Popular State Parks
Nothing beats a day at the beach in the summertime. Whether you’re there to sun bathe, splash in the waves, or hunt for stones along the shoreline, there’s something undeniably special about Michigan’s waterfront. While you’ve probably already frequented some of the most famous beaches in Michigan, there are still a few hidden spots you've most likely never heard of. The rugged beach located inside this state park is definitely one of them.
