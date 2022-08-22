ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion’ Gets Premiere Date, First Look Photos

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcJWo_0hQZaqhF00

Nearly three years after Knives Out hit our screens, Netflix has released its first look photos at the movie’s sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And not only that, we now know the movie’s premiere date.

The original whodunnit tale, which was released in 2019, followed Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, who solved the mysterious death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, while pointing to each member of the writer’s dysfunctional family as a suspect.

The sequel, which is coming out later this year, trades in the Massachusetts mansion for a tropical Greek getaway. Blanc returns to the movie as he “travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects,” according to a release provided to Decider. When tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, invites his friends to his private Greek island, things go awry when one of them turns up dead, leaving Blanc to solve the case.

As for the unique title of this sequel, writer and director Rian Johnson said it was inspired by a Beatles song of the same name.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” Johnson told Tudum. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.'”

Alongside Craig and Norton, the star-studded movie features Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in select theaters, with a date to come at a later time, and globally December 23 on Netflix. Check out the first look photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtXcx_0hQZaqhF00
Photo: Netflix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCS5h_0hQZaqhF00
Photo: Netflix

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

New Movies On Demand: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Nope,’ + More

A remake, a sequel, and a sci-fi horror film walk into this week’s new movies on VOD. The remake would be the new Father of the Bride film starring Andy Garcia as the titular father who is dealing with his own flailing marriage (to Gloria Estefan) in the midst of his daughter’s nuptials. The sequel is, of course, the summer’s biggest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. And the sci-fi horror is Jordan Peele’s Nope.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Decider.com

Shia LaBeouf Claps Back at Olivia Wilde in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debacle: She Didn’t Fire Me, “I Quit”

Don’t Worry Darling is already the hottest title of the moment, and it’s not even out yet — there’s just been enough drama outside of the film to create another movie entirely. After Olivia Wilde revealed some new details surrounding Shia LaBeouf‘s exit from her upcoming film, he’s hitting back at her allegations with claims of his own, denying he was fired from the movie and insisting he intentionally left.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
MOVIES
Decider.com

Netflix Cancels ‘Resident Evil’ After Just One Season

Netflix has canceled its Resident Evil series after just one season. Loosely based on the popular video game franchise, the action horror series debuted only a month and a half ago on July 14. Since Netflix relies primarily on a cost vs. viewership model for series renewals, this news is...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 2 Finally Acknowledges That Mark Ruffalo Does Not Look like Edward Norton

She-Hulk is a superhero unlike any other. Okay, yes, she is a Hulk and there is famously another Hulk out there. But in her new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has a power that no other superhero has: she can talk directly to us. And in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2 — SPOILERS ahead — she directly addresses the metaphorical green elephant in the room. She literally LOLs at one of Marvel Studios’ biggest casting changes ever: Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk changing into Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. But before we get into that —...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Janelle Monáe
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘History 101: Season 2’ on Netflix, a Documentary Series That Condenses Complex Topics Into 20-Minute Info-nuggets

After a two-year hiatus, Netflix series History 101 returns with 10 episodes about highly generalized warm-topic fodder like MP3s, high fructose corn syrup and credit cards. Clocking in at a smidge over 20 minutes per episode, this could be TL;DR: The Series, since it’s so good at condensing fairly complex topics into bite-sized infotainment nuggets that are zingy in their visual presentation, more fun than reading Wikipedia and should conclude with “For more information on Grand Funk, consult your school library!” The first season, which debuted in 2020, must’ve garnered enough viewership to warrant a second, so let’s dip into the first new episode, about GPS, and see if the series warrants further watching.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Samaritan’ on Amazon Prime, a Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick That’s Bereft of Originality

Sylvester Stallone anchors Prime Video’s Samaritan, best described as a superhero movie, but with all the joy squeegeed out of it. Apparently that’s the review right there, but I’ll soldier on. I guess it tonally compares to the bleak vigilante-isms of the triumphant The Batman, which was a more grim and disturbing entry in the genre, albeit one boasting a good screenplay, good direction, good acting, good ideas, good dialogue, good visual effects and good music. Which leaves Samaritan as a simple story about a superhero who’s now a dumpster-diving sanitation worker, so insert your garbage man joke here.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Matt Smith Wasn’t Sold on ‘House of the Dragon’ Until He Heard Paddy Considine Was Cast

Matt Smith is no stranger to stepping into highly scrutinized roles, having played the Eleventh Doctor on “Doctor Who” and emerging unscathed despite having to follow the beloved David Tennant. But when faced with the opportunity to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” he was still a bit intimidated.  In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith recalled his initial hesitation about joining the high profile spin-off. “I was in a car park and my agent said, ‘There’s this part in this new show that is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhh....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Onion#Knives Out#Glass Castle#Linus Movies#Entertain#Greek
Decider.com

‘Echoes’ Ending, Explained: Which Twin is in the Final Scene? Leni or Gina?

Netflix‘s new limited series Echoes reminds us all there’s nothing like a twin sister swap to shake up TV. The dramatic series, written and created by Vanessa Gazy, follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina McCleary, who have an annual tradition of swapping lives on their birthday and living in each other’s shoes until the next one. Their plan seems perfectly crafted, but when one twin mysteriously goes missing everything starts to unravel.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Hear Me Out: Nicole Kidman Has Always Been Edgy!

This week, Nicole Kidman broke the Internet. Well, she broke Film Twitter. Okay, she broke the phones of everyone with a Letterboxd account—but still, it was major. On Monday, the esteemed actress posted photos of herself from a new photoshoot in Perfect magazine, sporting a chopped-up red wig and flexing in couture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) Kidmaniacs around the world rejoiced, and for good reason. It was another major win for us, stans of one...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘Partner Track’ Ending, Explained: How Does Netflix’s Legal Drama Wrap Up Season 1?

If you’re looking for a legal drama with a rom-com twist, Netflix’s new series Partner Track is the perfect show to add to your watch list. Created by Georgia Lee and based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel, The Partner Track, the first 10-episode season premiered on Netflix on August 26. It follows a group of young lawyers who are hustling to make partner at their firm while navigating office politics, career challenges, friendships, family, and romances.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Mike Judge Wants To Bring David Letterman Back Into The ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’ Fold

Mike Judge is not a writer who’s prone to resting on his laurels, although that’s probably at least partially because his creative endeavors have a tendency to develop cult followings as often as they find commercial success. Just as an example, while Judge may be well-known for such long-running series as King of the Hill and Silicon Valley, he’s also the guy who had to wait until well after the initial release of Office Space and Idiocracy to see their mainstream popularity come to fruition.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Seoul Vibe’ on Netflix, A Lighthearted Action Caper With Eighties South Korea As Its Playground

The sights, sounds, cars and threads of South Korea in the 1980s are on display in Seoul Vibe (Netflix), an action film that moves fast and gets furious as a ragtag crew of young drivers and low-level lawbreakers agree to help a law enforcement official who’s working outside the lines to take down a money laundering operation that reaches into the highest echelons of the South Korean government.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy