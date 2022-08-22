ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Gets a Brooding First Look: Watch

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago

Sunday was a big day for HBO Max , who delivered an admirable distraction from its programming massacre . The streamer not only premiered the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon , but also teased some of its exciting upcoming releases, among them the video game adaptation The Last of Us .

The series, which was first announced way back in 2020, is finally coming to HBO and HBO Max (with the vague promise of a 2023 premiere). Ahead of The Last of Us release, HBO gave a 20-second glimpse at the series as part of a larger preview reel that included other shows and dropped yesterday.

Sunday’s The Last of Us footage doesn’t reveal much about the new show, but does follow Joel ( Pedro Pascal ) and Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ) as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world. We also see a quick peek at Nick Offerman as Bill, plus a clicker left on a wall.

There’s little dialogue in the preview, but we do see a tense exchange between Ellie and Joel. She tells him, “Everybody I have cared for has either died or left me,” but Joel spits back, “You have no idea what loss is.”

While we mostly see Pascal and Ramsey, there are plenty of other stars rounding out The Last of Us cast that we’ll have to wait to see in a full-length trailer or the series premiere. The drama also stars Murray Bartlett as Frank, Anna Torv as Tess, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Storm Reid as Riley and Gabriel Luna as Tommy.

The Last of Us comes from Neil Druckmann, who worked as creative director on two video games behind the series: The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II . Druckmann will write and produce the series alongside Craig Mazin, the creative force behind another HBO hit. Mazin created, wrote and directed Chernobyl , a devastating miniseries that told the story of the nuclear disaster.

Watch the full Last of Us footage in the video above, where it’s featured around the 1:40 mark.

Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
