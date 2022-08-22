Read full article on original website
Gore appointed associate dean for student conduct, community standards
Nicole Gore has been appointed associate dean for student conduct and community standards at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Robert Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs. Gore had served as senior assistant dean for Arts & Sciences. She replaces Sheryl Mauricio, who was promoted in June to associate vice chancellor for student affairs. Gore’s appointment took effect Aug. 15.
Diversity, equity, inclusion a pillar of Neuroscience Research Building
Woven into the design of the Neuroscience Research Building under construction on the Washington University Medical Campus is an intangible yet still very real pillar deemed as important as the 6,500 truckloads of concrete used to reinforce the high-rise. The pillar is a holistic philosophy of diversity, equity and inclusion...
Goodhill receives grant to monitor neurons in brain during sleep, wake
Although sleep consumes one-third of our lives and is a common feature among all animals, how the brain orchestrates sleep remains largely unexplained. To fill in this knowledge gap, Geoffrey Goodhill, professor of developmental biology and of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues will track each cell in the brain as it cycles between waking and sleep states. The goal is to identify the fundamental principles governing sleep at the whole-brain scale and how they are disrupted in sleep disorders.
Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series
Architects Hilary Sample and Thomas Phifer; artists Katharina Grosse, Derrick Adams and Meleko Mokgosi; and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg are among the internationally renowned visual thinkers who will discuss their work as part of the fall Public Lecture Series sponsored by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.
University establishes flood crisis fund for employees, students
Washington University in St. Louis has established a Flood Crisis Fund to assist employees and students who incurred financial costs related to flooding in the region in late July and early August. Eligible employees and students can submit an online application through Sept. 9 for a one-time payment to cover...
He receives NSF grant for new wastewater tech
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $390,261 to Zhen “Jason” He, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering. He is working to create a a more economically viable, sustainable waste conversion technology to recoup resources from...
Obituary: Joseph Reid, former staff member, 72
Joseph Reid Jr., who worked as a master carpenter at Washington University in St. Louis for 42 years, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Branson, Mo. He was 72. A U.S. Army veteran, Reid worked as a carpenter in Facilities Planning & Management from 1976 until his retirement in 2018.
